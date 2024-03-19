Sean Strickland has shared his take on the Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson fight. 'Tarzan' alluded to his rivalry against Paul, besides blasting the YouTuber and boxer for fighting Tyson.

Earlier this month, it was announced that the 27-year-old Paul will face the 57-year-old Tyson in a professional boxing match on July 20. Many believe pitting the former undisputed heavyweight champion pugilist against a young, active boxer like 'The Problem Child' at this point is unfair.

In his latest interview with The Schmo, former UFC middleweight champion Sean Strickland was asked about the much-discussed matchup. The Schmo also harked back to the fact that the MMA fighter and Paul had almost agreed to a sparring session a few weeks back.

'Tarzan' touched upon that and once again threatened to kill Paul (something the YouTuber rebuked him over in a post on X last month). Strickland stated:

"I wanted to f**king murder Jake Paul. But it's bullsh**, man. It's ... I mean, how old is Mike Tyson, 60? ... 57?"

Echoing similar sentiments as most MMA fans and experts, Strickland implied that the young Paul is committing a dishonorable act by fighting an opponent who's almost 60 years of age. Furthermore, the 33-year-old indicated that he might hurt 'The Problem Child' and land up in prison if they run into one another.

'Tarzan' said:

"Jake Paul, you are a disgrace of a man. You are the epitome of weakness. You are the sc*m of the earth. The fact that you even have a platform or anything of that nature is a slight on society. You truly make me f**king disgusted. And if I ever encounter you in real life, I hope that I just don't lose my sh*t and go to prison."

Check out Strickland's comments below (4:29):

When Sean Strickland labeled Jake Paul as a clown after dominant KO win

Sean Strickland's last octagon appearance witnessed him suffer a razor-thin split decision defeat against Dricus Du Plessis at UFC 297 in January 2024. The loss cost 'Tarzan' his UFC middleweight title. In the ensuing weeks, he's directed multiple jibes at Du Plessis and has challenged him to a rematch.

Earlier this month, Strickland turned his attention to Jake Paul.

Jake Paul's most recent fight was a spectacular first-round TKO victory in his cruiserweight professional boxing bout against Ryan Bourland. Sean Strickland and multiple prominent combat sports personalities derided Paul for choosing to box the evidently outmatched Bourland.

Strickland highlighted that he was unbeknownst to the fact that Paul fought Bourland and that he learned about it because former UFC middleweight Sam Alvey had tagged him on X. 'Tarzan' didn't hold back in his criticism, castigating the influencer for boxing retired/inactive fighters.

An excerpt from his post on X read as follows:

"You're literally paying CANS to fight and lose to you. Is that even legal? You're a fu**ing clown. Absolute disgrace to combat sport."

