Sean Strickland gets transphobic on Women's Day, blames himself and other men for the "problem of bad women"

Former UFC middleweight champion Sean Strickland has once again made a seemingly incendiary socio-political assertion pertaining to transgender persons as well as cisgender women. His latest jibe dropped on International Women's Day (March 8, 2024), a day dedicated to highlighting women's rights and female-centric social issues.

Over the past few years, 'Tarzan' has gained notoriety owing to his penchant for issuing controversial public statements on various topics. In 2022, Strickland's Twitter/X account was suspended (and later reinstated). The suspension was due to his anti-LGBTQ tweets, in which he particularly targeted the transgender community.

The American MMA athlete had labeled them as mentally ill. Sounding off on Pride Month, an annual month-long celebration of the LGBTQ community, Strickland had unequivocally asserted that transgender people were afflicted by a form of "mental retardation."

In 2024, Sean Strickland continued his attacks against the LBGTQ community. In addition, he's also indicated that most women, both cisgender and transgender, aren't moral.

Akin to his anti-LBGTQ criticism, Strickland has time and again jabbed at cisgender women, even going as far as claiming that women are undeserving of the right to vote. Speaking of which, on International Women's Day 2024, 'Tarzan' lashed out at the LGBTQ persons and cisgender women of today by tweeting:

"I look at international women's day as a failure of men. What are we honoring? Chicks with d**ks? Girls on only fans? Not striving to be a mother? Women aren't to blame for their failures and short comings. Lack of men are why we don't have good women. Raise men not boys."

Furthermore, Strickland implied that he himself isn't a good man, as he engages in certain activities that moral men ought to steer clear of. The UFC star opined that he and most other men like him have caused societal decadence, adding that they should raise better men for the future. Strickland tweeted:

"I don't consider myself to be a good man. Watching po*n, lying, using women.. there is a lot I've done that have contributed to the problem of bad women. This is why it's important for us d**kheads to raise men with values. Moral men= moral women"

Sean Strickland's next fight: Is a UFC title shot on the horizon for 'Tarzan'?

At the UFC 297 event in January 2024, Sean Strickland suffered a razor-thin split decision defeat against Dricus du Plessis. The loss cost 'Tarzan' his UFC middleweight title. Strickland's supporters have since campaigned for the UFC to hand him an immediate title rematch against the current divisional kingpin, du Plessis.

Neither Sean Strickland nor Dricus du Plessis' respective next matchups and comeback dates have been officially announced. Following UFC 297, UFC CEO Dana White suggested that the MMA promotion doesn't intend to book a du Plessis-Strickland rematch immediately. White acknowledged, however, that the 'Stillknocks' and 'Tarzan' could fight one another again down the line.

