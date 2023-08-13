Sean Strickland sets up #freeroundtree from "a cult" after Khalil Rountree admits to not knowing who the middleweight is

Sean Strickland has once again fired shots at Khalil Rountree after the UFC light heavyweight admitted to not knowing who he was.

Rountree and Strickland have shared beef for months, ever since the middleweight title contender took aim at Rountree after the Los Angeles native opened up about his mental health issues.

In June, Rountree confronted Sean Strickland about his comments, but it appears that 'Tarzan' took little notice of the warning.

Rountree appeared in front of the media following his first-round KO win over Chris Daukaus at UFC Vegas 78, where he was asked if his beef with Sean Strickland had been squashed. He responded:

"I don't even know who that is dude. You guys keep asking me about this name, I don't even know this person."

Watch the video below from 13:35:

Strickland has now taken to his Instagram stories to claim that Khalil Rountree is part of a cult. According to 'Tarzan', Rountree is part of the ChoiceCenter Leadership University, which Strickland labeled as a cult.

Sean Strickland stated that the MMA-verse needed to help him "rescue Rountree" from the university:

"When your level 100 @choicecenter tells you not to talk, you listen..."

"It's time you guys to #freeroundtree"

"You guys I'm not messing with you @choicecenter is a cult. We gotta rescue Roundtree"

See the stories below:

Screenshots of Strickland's Instagram stories

Israel Adesanya's coach breaks down Sean Strickland as an opponent ahead of UFC 293

Israel Adesanya and Sean Strickland are set to headline UFC 293 in Sydney, Australia, in September. 'The Last Stylebender' initially appeared likely to face surging middleweight contender Dricus du Plessis, but the South African was unable to commit to the fight due to an injury.

Adesanya will now face Strickland, one of the few middleweight contenders inside the top five that the champion is yet to fight.

Ahead of the UFC 293 main event, Israel Adesanya's coach, Eugene Bareman, broke down Sean Strickland as an opponent. In an interview with Submission Radio, Bareman explained how Strickland's unpredictability makes him a tricky fighter to prepare for:

"Yeah, he’s coming off good form and good momentum. And there’s a lot to be said about that. And that makes a very dangerous fighter coming off the back of two very good wins. Will it be the ill-disciplined Sean that’s not listening to his corner or his coaches or the strategy that they’ve put forward."

Bareman added:

"We’re going to try as best we can, take a good guess at his approach. But at the end of the day, you can never be hundred per cent accurate on that, which kind of makes Sean an interesting opponent."

Watch the interview below from 12:10: