Sean Strickland shares hilarious Ford v Ferrari edit featuring Bryce Mitchell and himself

Sean Strickland shared a hilarious edit of Ford vs. Ferrari featuring Bryce Mitchell and himself addressing the latter's controversy. Mitchell recently received heavy criticism after making controversial comments about Adolf H*tler in the inaugural episode of his "ArkanSanity Podcast". Besides making positive comments about the infamous dictator, Mitchell also said that "he would go fishing with him."

Mitchell's comments drew ire from multiple corners. The UFC CEO Dana White made a public statement and condemned his comments. Afterward, 'Thug Nasty' issued an apology via his social media. However, it didn't do much and he continues to face criticism for his comments.

Strickland jumped into the controversy and addressed Mitchell's comments on the media day of UFC 312. While he denied agreeing with what the 30-year-old featherweight said, 'Tarzan' expressed his disappointment over him for issuing an apology.

Strickland shared a funny Ford v Ferrari edit on his Instagram stories featuring the pair:

Screenshot courtesy: @stricklandmma on Instagram

The edit features the concluding scene of Ford v Ferrari film where Ken Miles looks up and Mr. Ford tips his hat to his driving skills and performance. Although, Miles loses the Le Mans race due to a technicality, his sacrifice is acknowledged by Mr. Ford.

The edit shows Miles as Mitchell and Mr. Ford as Strickland, hinting at the former middleweight champion's acknowledgement of 'Thug Nasty's' remarks.

Jake Shields called out Dana White for Bryce Mitchell's condemnation

Former UFC veteran Jake Shields trained his guns at UFC CEO Dana White for criticizing the Australian media. He mentioned Bryce Mitchell's example as a case where White came down heavily on him for airing controversial remarks on Adolf H*tler in his podcast.

Pertinently, the UFC head honcho responded sharply to Mitchell's comments. He also went on to reveal that the UFC immediately got in touch with him regarding his comments on the German Na*i dictator.

Shields took to his X account and quoted a post of Championship Rounds in which White is seen lambasting the Australian media. He wrote:

"Funny coming from a guy who just threw a tantrum over who Bryce Mitchell would go fishing with."

