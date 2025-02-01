Sean Strickland strongly backs Israeli UFC fighter's callout for Bryce Mitchell fight, fans issue reactions: "This would be wild"

Sean Strickland recently took to X/Twitter to respond to Natan Levy's callout of Bryce Mitchell due to the latter's widely condemned praise of Nazi Germany dictator Adolf H*tler and Holocaust denial. While the most in MMA community slammed Mitchell for his comments, some want to see him fight, including the fans.

Their sentiments are shared by Strickland, who is eager for the UFC to book Mitchell in a bout with Levy, an Israeli Jew who took offense to Mitchell's antisemitic views. In a recent tweet, 'Tarzan' tagged the UFC and implored them to book the featherweight bout between Mitchell and Levy.

"Please make this happen.. please.. please......"

Fans were quick to flock to Strickland's tweet, forming a thread under it as they seemed to be largely in agreement with his desire to see Mitchell and Levy fight. The former UFC middleweight champion isn't even the only UFC fighter, past or present, interested in the matchup.

Former UFC title challenger Chael Sonnen also called on the promotion to book the bout. Now, fans have joined in, with one opining that the trash talk ahead of the matchup would be unlike anything ever seen if booked.

"The lead up and trash talk for that fight alone would be worth paying for."

Some even praised Levy for the callout and how he penned it.

"This would be wild, Natan wrote that well"

Interest in the fight seemed widespread under Strickland's tweet.

"Let's go you heard the man Dana [White]"

Not everyone, though, was on board with the idea.

"The UFC is not making that fight come on lol. Bryce mops the floor with him."

A collage of fan reactions can be seen below:

Fan reactions to Sean Strickland's support for Bryce Mitchell vs. Natan Levy

Sean Strickland reacted to the recent Bryce Mitchell controversy

After Bryce Mitchell drew severe backlash for praising Adolf H*tler and denying the Holocaust, Sean Strickland penned a lengthy statement with his thoughts. Taking to X/Twitter, he said the following:

"Not defending Bryce but! For the last year we have been watching bloody kids, dead kids, missing limbs being pulled out of rubble from Israeli bombs. We have been being forced [force] fed that Americans are to blame for these. The truth is complex and grey. Hostage, generations of hate on both sides. We can sit here for hours arguing about cause and who is right and wrong."

Strickland is familiar with Mitchell's thought process, once citing his own Neo-Nazi upbringing before changing his ways.

