  • "You can't do Nazi and H*tler" - Chael Sonnen urges UFC to "handle" the Bryce Mitchell debacle, predicts consequences 'Thug Nasty' will face

By Ricardo Viagem
Modified Jan 31, 2025 21:53 GMT
Chael Sonnen (right) calls on the UFC to be firmer with Bryce Mitchell (left) [Image Courtesy: @UFC_AUSNZ via X/Twitter, and @ufc via X/Twitter]

Chael Sonnen believes it is the UFC's responsibility to address the latest Bryce Mitchell controversy with a firmer hand. 'The American Gangster' just took part in an interview with MMA Junkie's Mike Bohn, during which the pair discussed numerous topics, including Mitchell.

The aforementioned UFC featherweight recently drew universal condemnation from the MMA community for praising Nazi Germany's infamous dictator, Ad*lf H*tler, and denying that the Holocaust, which was the systematic genocide of roughly six million Jews, ever even occurred.

While UFC CEO Dana White blasted the sentiments that were so proudly proclaimed by Mitchell, Sonnen opined that the promotion needs to do more.

"I feel, and I bet you I'm right, I feel like I know everything based on what you just said, I feel like I know. I feel like I know all of it and it's no good for the UFC. You don't want to, but you got to handle it. So if they came out, if they're doing anything, [it doesn't matter.] There's a few words that just don't work, there's the... I have this talk with my children. There's a few words that don't work. One of them starts with the letter N, another one starts with the letter F, and you can't do Nazi and H*tler. You just can't. You can't make those comparisons."
Check out Chael Sonnen's thoughts on Bryce Mitchell (37:32):

While it is unlikely that the UFC will release Mitchell, as some have demanded, it is a sensitive situation given how volatile Mitchell, an avid conspiracy theorist, can be with his comments.

Chael Sonnen has called for a Natan Levy vs. Bryce Mitchell fight

Natan Levy, an unranked UFC featherweight and Israeli Jew, was one of several in the MMA community to lash out at Bryce Mitchell for his comments about Ad*lf H*tler and the Holocaust. In response, Chael Sonnen has proposed a matchup between the two 145-pounders.

"Natan Levy gets the truth telling bad-a** award of the day. Been too long since we saw him in the octagon. Levy vs Mitchell. UFC make it happen!!!"

Levy, who is 8-2, hasn't fought since a submission loss to Mike Davis at UFC Fight Night 239 back on March 16, 2024, nearly a year ago. Meanwhile, Mitchell is ranked #13 in the division and recently knocked out Kron Gracie at UFC 310 on Dec. 7, 2024.

Edited by Ricardo Viagem
