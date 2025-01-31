"The Sun rotates around us. I can prove that!" - When Bryce Mitchell issued an open challenge to Joe Rogan for debate over Flat Earth Theory

Bryce Mitchell is no stranger to controversy, and years ago on Oct. 17, 2022, he took to Instagram to challenge UFC commentator Joe Rogan to a debate. The topic? Flat Earth, a conspiracy theory based on the widely debunked conception of Earth being a flat plane instead of a sphere.

While the Flat Earth Theory is usually the subject of ridicule, Mitchell is a passionate proponent of the idea, and filmed himself challenging Rogan to debate. During the clip, Mitchell held nothing back, doing everything in his power to goad Rogan into an argument.

"I'm here to call out Joe Rogan for talking cr*p about me and talking cr*p about my mama, he's been doing it for too long. Me and my mama will tell you right now the Earth is flat. It ain't moving around at no 6,000 mph, spinning at 1,000 mph, and floating through the universe constantly. The Earth is flat, it's fixed, and the stars rotate around us, the Sun rotates around us. I can prove that! I would love to debate you Joe Rogan, because I'm tired of you making fun of Flat Earthers."

Check out Bryce Mitchell's call for a debate:

MMA is no stranger to conspiracy theories. Former UFC women's bantamweight champion Ronda Rousey infamously gave credence to the conspiracy theory about the Sandy Hook mass shooting being fraudulent, drawing intense criticism, leading to an apology 11 years late.

Meanwhile, one-time middleweight title challenger Paulo Costa is a well-known Flat Earther, as is fellow Brazilian Kron Gracie. Unfortunately, being poorly regarded as an intellectual is now the least of Mitchell's worries, as he recently embarked on a jaw-dropping rant.

He praised Ad**f H**ler, one of the world's most reviled historical figures, and known for being a major proponent of Nazism, the catalyst for World War Two, and causing the Holocaust, the latter of which Mitchell claimed never occurred.

He drew widespread condemnation from the MMA community and even from Dana White himself.

Bryce Mitchell apologized to Joe Rogan at UFC 310

At UFC 310, Bryce Mitchell faced Kron Gracie. The pair had a curiousbout, largely due to his foe's limited skill-set. In the end, Mitchell knocked Gracie out with a slam and elbow. In his post-fight interview, he apologized to Joe Rogan for his past comments.

"I also called you stupid before because of something that you said, and you know you're not stupid and I know you're not stupid, and I wanted to apologize to your face like a man."

Check out Bryce Mitchell apologizing to Joe Rogan (0:54):

Thereafter, there has been little animosity between the pair, and Rogan accepted Mitchell's apology without incident.

