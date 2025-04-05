  • home icon
  Sean Strickland suggests latest Tucker Carlson interview "to understand what is going on" with the economy and Donald Trump's tariff plan

Sean Strickland suggests latest Tucker Carlson interview "to understand what is going on" with the economy and Donald Trump's tariff plan

By Jake Foley
Modified Apr 05, 2025 19:19 GMT
Sean Strickland
Sean Strickland (pictured) recommended a Tucker Carlson interview explaining the state of the U.S. economy. [Image courtesy: @StricklandMMA on Instagram]

Sean Strickland shared a Tucker Carlson interview with Scott Bessent to explain what's happening in the United States (U.S.) economy.

On April 2, U.S. President Donald Trump delivered a speech on the date he considered 'Liberation Day.' Trump controversially announced he was placing varying trade tariffs on nearly every country worldwide.

Trump's decision created widespread concern for the country's ecosystem. Many American citizens have since sought information regarding tariffs and how they could impact the world moving forward.

Sean Strickland shared a screenshot on his Instagram story of Carlson's recent interview with Bessent, the U.S. Treasury Secretary, explaining Trump's tariff plan. The former UFC middleweight champion added the following caption:

"I highly recommend you watch this to understand what is going on with the economy."

Check out Sean Strickland's story below:

Strickland&#039;s temporary Instagram story
Strickland's temporary Instagram story

In June last year, Strickland defeated Paulo Costa in the UFC 302 co-main event. Following his split decision win, Strickland shouted out Donald Trump, who was sitting cageside, and took a picture with him.

Trump has appeared at several UFC events over the years, as he's a close friend of Dana White and a massive combat sports fan.

Check out Sean Strickland's picture with Donald Trump below:

Sean Strickland believes Americans should "trust the process" amid stock market dip

Over the last month, the S&P 500, a significant indicator of the state of the U.S. economy, has dropped over 13 percent. The primary reasoning for the dip is the uncertainty created through Donald Trump's tariffs against countries worldwide.

Sean Strickland recently posted an`Instagram story and had this to say about Trump having a bigger plan:

"This is what bringing jobs back to America looks like... Things had to change..... Trust the process. And yes, for those who invest, this stings...Haha."

Check out Sean Strickland's story below:

Strickland&#039;s Instagram story
Strickland's Instagram story

On Feb. 8, Sean Strickland had an opportunity to regain the UFC middleweight title. However, the American superstar dricus-du-plessis-loss-ufc-312-nose-little-sore" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" data-is-sponsored="false">came up short in his rematch against Dricus Du Plessis, losing via unanimous decision.

At 34 years old, Strickland hasn't mentioned any plans to retire from MMA in the near future. The former world champion holds the number two middleweight ranking behind Nassourdine Imavov.

Edited by Tejas Rathi
