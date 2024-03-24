"Seems like he's having withdrawals" - Fans express concern as Conor McGregor's latest interview appears to be disturbing

Fans are voicing serious concerns regarding Conor McGregor's peculiar behavior during an interview promoting his newly released movie with Jake Gyllenhaal.

'The Notorious' stars opposite Gyllenhaal in a contemporary adaptation of the 1989 action cult hit 'Road House'. Following its release to a blend of reviews, the duo is now engaged in a string of interviews to promote the film.

During a recent interview with Sports Illustrated, McGregor exhibited signs of fatigue and nervousness, displaying twitching, shuddering, and frequent shoulder shrugs throughout the conversation. These actions raised eyebrows within the combat sports community, sparking allegations of potential substance abuse.

Check out Conor McGregor's interview below:

One fan wrote:

"Seems like he's having withdrawals."

Another wrote:

"That’s just cocaine and meth side effects guys, nothing to worry about."

Check out some more reactions below:

"Bro's Just doing a few sets of trap shrugs nothing wrong with that."

"He’s aged five years in two months. Better get off the blow."

"There is something seriously wrong with the lad. He hasn't been right for the last decade. Seems to be deteriorating profoundly."

Credits: @Home_of_Fight on X

The former two-division champion has remained out of action for nearly three years following a major leg injury sustained during his trilogy fight with Dustin Poirier at UFC 264 in July 2021. Despite widespread anticipation of his comeback bout against Michael Chandler, an official date for the event remains undisclosed.

Dana White talks about Conor McGregor's extended hiatus from UFC

After his coaching role on 'The Ultimate Fighter 31' last year, rumors circulated about Conor McGregor's potential comeback in a clash against Michael Chandler. Adding fuel to the speculation, the Irishman himself announced the showdown for June 29, coinciding with the UFC's annual International Fight Week pay-per-view.

However, the anticipation quickly faded as Dana White adamantly refuted any booked fight. The UFC CEO has consistently reaffirmed this position on numerous occasions, underlining the uncertainty surrounding McGregor's return to the octagon.

Lately, there has been speculation surrounding the reasons for McGregor's extended absence, with some suggesting it could stem from ongoing contract discussions or potential hurdles imposed by the MMA promotion.

During a recent interview on the Pound4Pound podcast, White dismissed any notion of tension between himself and 'The Notorious.' He clarified that McGregor's absence from the UFC is primarily because of his commitments to filming and promoting 'Road House':

"There's no lack of communication, not at all. He has obligations right now to promote his movie. This is an obligation he has to do."

The UFC chief also insinuated that once Conor McGregor finishes his movie promotions, he will be ready for fight negotiations.

Check out Dana White's comments below:

