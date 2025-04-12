"Send that weight missing demon back" - MMA X reacts as an electrified crowd gives Bryce Mitchell thunderous reception in Miami ahead of UFC 314

Bryce Mitchell has no shortage of support heading into his grudge match with Jean Silva at UFC 314. 'Thug Nasty' took to X/Twitter to share a clip of the chorus of support he received from rabid fans who greeted him at the gates of the venue. Naturally, Mitchell was touched.

Despite often drawing controversy, Mitchell has always enjoyed support from a section of the MMA fandom who regard him as good-natured, but misguided. The matchup with Silva will be of great importance to Mitchell, who has accused his foe of sending legions of demons to torment him.

However, with the support of the MMA fandom, Mitchell said the following on X/Twitter:

"God has surrounded me with angels on this day!! One of His many signs"

Fans were quick to flock to Mitchell's tweet, forming a thread under it where they expressed their support for him. The comments ranged from support for Mitchell in his bout with Silva to more religiously-inclined statements praising the Brazilian jiu-jitsu specialist for his Christian faith.

One fan expressed simple support for Mitchell.

"Bryce is our guy"

Others blasted Silva for his near-failure to make weight for the 145-pound bout.

"Send that weight missing demon back to the favelas!"

Another fan wished 'Thug Nasty' luck in the upcoming fight.

"Good luck Bryce!"

This sentiment was echoed by another fan.

"W Bryce"

A collage of fan reactions can be seen below:

Fan reactions to Bryce Mitchell's crowd interaction

It is one of the highest-stake matchups in Mitchell's career, as Silva has done everything in his power to needle at him, whether it's poking fun at his belief in the Flat Earth conspiracy theory or promising to dominate him in a manner no one else has.

Bryce Mitchell and Jean Silva had an intense staredown

The UFC 314 pre-fight press conference featured an explosive moment between Diego Lopes and Yair Rodríguez. However, the tension was still high in the featherweight matchup between Bryce Mitchell and Jean Silva, the latter of whom kept barking at Mitchell, who snapped at him with cutting one-liners.

Check out Bryce Mitchell's staredown with Jean Silva:

While the situation was never close to getting physical, the two men did have an incredibly intense staredown once the face-offs were conducted. Neither man was willing to give the other an inch, with Mitchell seeming like the picture of focus.

