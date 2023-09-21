Sharaputdin Magomedov UFC debut fight: Date, venue, opponent and everything else you need to know

Sharaputdin Magomedov is scheduled to make his highly-anticipated UFC debut next month.

Over the last decade, Russia has produced a handful of MMA world champions, including Khabib Nurmagomedov, Islam Makhachev, and Umar Nurmagomdeov. As a result, the MMA community has kept a close eye on Russian prospects, leading to a lot of attention for an upcoming promotional newcomer.

On October 21, Sharaputdin Magomedov will step into the Octagon for the first time. The undefeated middleweight has gained a reputation as a violent finisher, who some believe is a future title challenger.

The 29-year-old’s hype escalated further because of who the UFC matched him up against for his promotional debut.

At UFC 294, ‘Bullet’ will face Bruno Silva, who holds a record of 4-3 inside the Octagon. Silva has fought several top-tier opponents, making him a dangerous threat for a promotional newcomer like the highly-touted Russian.

Magomedov will most likely have the crowd on his side against Silva, as UFC 294 takes place in Abu Dhabi, where Russian fighters tend to get more love. It also helps that the event is headlined by a Russian, with Islam Makhachev looking to defend his lightweight title in a rematch against Charles Oliveira.

It’s unclear how successful Magomedov will be in the Octagon, but his professional MMA career thus far has created high expectations.

How did Sharaputdin Magomedov become a highly-touted prospect?

Sharaputdin Magomedov made his professional MMA debut in December 2017. He started with four consecutive wins, all inside the distance, before competing in several fights considered “modified rules bouts,” according to Tapology.

Over the last year, ‘Bullet’ has fought three times, including two wins against fighters with 20+ fights under the RCC banner. Magomedov last fought in December 2022, defeating Kushal Vyas (7-10) by an eight-second knee knockout.

Magomedov has become a well-known prospect for several reasons. Not only does ‘Bullet’ possess high-level fighting skills, but he also has a unique look due to his fake right eye.

The 29-year-old further generated attention from viral videos of him getting into an altercation at a submission grappling competition and allegedly fighting someone in public for PDA with a girl.

Regardless of his popularity. Sharaputdin Magomedov must validate his potential inside the Octagon, which he plans to do starting on October 21 at UFC 294.