"She's in the top tier" - Khabib Nurmagomedov gives his thoughts on Valentina Shevchenko

Khabib Nurmagomedov agrees that Valentina Shevchenko is one of the best female fighters in the UFC.

The now-retired UFC legend suggested 'Bullet' belongs in the top-tier of the promotion, and the fact she's defended the women's flyweight title five times certainly proves that.

As a promoter of the Eagle Fighting Championship (EFC), Nurmagomedov recently paid a visit to Shevchenko's home country, Kyrgyzstan, where EFC 38 was hosted.

After the event, Nurmagomedov attended a press conference, where one of the reporters asked him about the state of women's MMA, and specifically Shevchenko, who has repeatedly done her country proud.

'The Eagle' praised the 33-year-old Kyrgyzstani, but also noted that she faces fierce competition from UFC women's bantamweight and featherweight champion Amanda Nunes.

"I am not trying to think women's fights, there are more than enough fights in my life as it is," Nurmagomedov responded jokingly. "Well, (Valentina Shevchenko) has defended her belt five or six times if I'm not mistaken, five times I think. She's in the top-tier with only Amanda Nunes matching or surpassing her skills," said Nurmagomedov (translated from Russian).

Shevchenko isn't the only Kyrgyzstani to display extraordinary skills inside the octagon. Rafael Fiziev, currently ranked No.14 in the lightweight division, has also caught the attention of Khabib Nurmagomedov.

"(Rafael) Fiziev's winning streak is three to four fights and (Valentina) Shevchenko is a champion. Their fights speak for themselves. They are very good."

Shevchenko and Nunes have fought each other twice in the UFC, with the Brazilian emerging victorious on both occasions. While Nunes eked out a hard-fought win in their first encounter, her second win over 'Bullet' was rather more controversial.

Since then, both women have gone on a tear in their respective divisions. However, neither has closed the door on a potential trilogy fight.

Watch Khabib Nurmagomedov talk about Valentina Shevchenko in the video below (from 36:00):

Khabib Nurmagomedov is actively promoting EFC

Following his departure from the sport of MMA, Khabib Nurmagomedov has diligently promoted the EFC. The 32-year-old has barely missed any events that the the promotion has organized since he purchased it in December 2020.

The most recent EFC event took place earlier today in Russia, headlined by middleweights Artur Guseinov and Marcio Santos. Unsurprisingly, the undefeated Dagestani graced the show with his presence.

