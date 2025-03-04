"She was writing me letters every week" - Dustin Poirier details how wife Jolie was an "anchor" through juvenile detention and early career struggle

Dustin Poirier has often expressed his love and respect for his wife, Jolie Poirier. The 36-year-old recently recounted a heartwarming act of support that his partner showed him during a difficult phase in his life.

On the Outta Pocket with RGIII podcast, Poirier recently discussed various topics. The UFC lightweight recalled dating Jolie on and off through middle school and high school before their long-term relationship. Apparently, he's lived with her since moving in at the age of 18 and married her at 20. Revisiting her support during his juvenile detention stint, he stated:

"When I was in juvenile detention, and me and her might have not even been dating at that time, she was writing me letters every week. One of the only -- besides my mother -- the only letters I would get was her. And when I got out of juvenile detention, she was there. She drove all the way out, to watch me leave and stuff like that. And I was like, 'I'm gonna marry this girl.'"

Podcast host, Robert Griffin III (aka RGIII), asked whether he felt the world had given up on him but Jolie hadn't, which is why he decided to marry her. Dustin Poirier agreed, highlighting that Jolie always helped him through adversities and has gotten him this far:

"I wouldn't have had an anchor to come back home to every night, to cook a meal, to watch a movie."

The Louisianian implied that his partner gave structure to his life back when his friends his age lacked it. He hailed Jolie for her belief in him. Poirier underscored that he oftentimes didn't believe in himself, but she believed in him so much that he found it hard to quit on himself.

RGIII chimed in by signaling that a man requires support from a woman in their relationship, which enables him to believe in himself -- alluding to the societal tenet of partners/spouses supporting one another's dreams. The NFL veteran also implied that men face criticism for publicly asserting their respect for their partners, with some critics deeming such assertions as a sign of weakness on a man's part.

Dustin seemingly concurred with RGIII and underscored that professing one's respect for one's partner and even speaking about issues such as mental health are sometimes deemed taboo and/or signs of weakness in the combat sports realm too.

Check out Dustin Poirier's comments below:

Watch the podcast episode below (*comments at 10:32):

Jolie Poirier's heartwarming message to Dustin Poirier on 36th birthday

Former interim UFC lightweight champion Dustin Poirier turned 36 on Jan. 19, 2025. He's lately maintained that his next octagon appearance would be his final MMA match, likely to transpire in July/August. Over the years, Jolie has been known to unwaveringly support him behind the scenes and for attending his fights too.

Jolie -- who'd assertively supported him in some of his MMA feuds, including against Conor McGregor -- earned praise with a truly touching Instagram post on Dustin Poirier's birthday earlier this year. Posting a photograph of Dustin and their daughter, Parker Noelle Poirier, she lauded 'The Diamond' for being a devoted father and husband. An excerpt from her post read:

"Every day with you is a gift, HAPPY BIRTHDAY [*diamond emoji]"

Check out Jolie's post below:

