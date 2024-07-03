"Should be cut from the UFC" - Fans react to featherweight fighter's revelations about shocking UFC PI brawl between Manel Kape and Muhammad Mokaev

MMA fans aren't taking kindly to the account of Manel Kape allegedly splitting Muhammad Mokaev’s head open in a fight at the UFC Performance Insitute.

Mokaev and Kape are positioned for a showdown at UFC 304 in a matchup that can potentially determine the next challenger for the flyweight throne. The event is set to go down on July 27, 2024, at the Co-op Live in Manchester, England.

Kape, who's not a newcomer to confrontation and ferocious pre-fight build-up, apparently will be weaving hype around the upcoming clash against Mokaev based on the alleged encounter.

Jean Silva, a teammate of Kape, claimed that a week before Mokaev’s fight with Alex Perez, the Portuguese sensation headbutted and elbowed Moakev at the entrance of the UFC Performance Institute. Speaking in an interview with Ag Fight, he said:

"Bro, [Kape] caught Mokaev at the entrance to the PI. He headbutted and elbowed him. In the street. He opened Mokaev's head a week before his fight. [ht/ @ChampRDS on X]"

Check out the video below:

Silva's comments sparked the disapproval of fans who lashed out at Kape for his violent conduct. One fan wrote:

"If this is true Kape should be cut from the UFC."

Another fan wrote:

"How do you do all of that and then miss weight for your actual fight? Leave the violence for when you're in the octagon, professional."

Meanwhile, another fan labeled Kape an "unprofessional":

"Manel is so unprofessional I don’t know why he can’t be fined."

Fans react to Manel Kape and Muhammad Mokaev altercation at UFC PI [Images courtesy: @champ.rds on Instagram and @ChampRDS on X]

Manel Kape promises a "masterclass" against Muhammad Mokaev at UFC 304

UFC 304 features a high-stakes class in the flyweight division when No.6-ranked contender Muhammad Mokaev locks horns with No.8-ranked Manel Kape.

Mokaev, an undefeated prospect, holds a pristine 6-0 record in the UFC with four finishes. Meanwhile, Kape enters the fight deploying the momentum of a four-fight win streak.

Previewing a potential fight against Mokaev in an interview with Grind City Media, Kape stated:

“There has to be someone [to defeat Mokaev]. That someone is me that has to shut down this. …I’m going to do my job. I’m going to do my work, and my work is never boring. Everything I’m going to do is a masterclass, everything I do is special. Everything I do is perfect.”

Kape added:

“I’m not focused on the wrestling. I’m not focused on his strength in wrestling. How many fighters have you seen take me down? Even Pantoja the champion when he fought me, didn’t take me down. You think Mokaev is going to take me down? If he takes me down, I’m going to do what I did to David Dvorak, I’m going to take his arm off.”

Catch Kape's comments below (5:30):

