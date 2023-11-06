Social media poll reveals who fans are favoring to win the main and co-main event matchups at upcoming UFC 295 PPV 

For the UFC's penultimate pay-per-view of the year, UFC 295, two blockbuster clashes will go down in the co-main and main events.

Fans on X (formerly Twitter) recently voted on which of the four fighters are most likely to win their respective bout.

UFC 295 will be headlined by former light heavyweight champion Jiri Prochazka and former middleweight champion Alex Pereira. Prochazka, who is returning from injury, never lost his title and vacated of his own volition after an injury to his right shoulder.

Pereira, meanwhile, challenged, won, and then lost the middleweight title in the span of half a year. He has since debuted at light heavyweight and registered a close split decision win against Jan Blachowicz.

The co-main event will be a heavyweight interim championship fight between Sergei Pavlovich and Tom Aspinall after Jon Jones pulled out of the main event against Stipe Miocic due to an injury. Pavlovich and Aspinall share the record for the shortest fight times in the promotion and are both high on momentum and confidence.

The results of the poll created by Jon Anik on X heavily favored Alex Pereira and Tom Aspinall in their respective fights, whereas both their opponents are equally dangerous and capable of winning.

It may be a case of recency bias with regards to Pereira as Prochazka has been out of action for a while. However, Aspinall has been favored despite fighting only once in the past year and a half compared to Pavlovich's three wins in the same period, all via knockout in the very first round.

Check out the results below at around 1000 votes:

Fans vote on UFC 295. [via X]

Jailton Almeida wants to be on the front row for UFC 295's heavyweight co-main event clash

UFC heavyweight Jailton Almeida headlined the latest Fight Night event in his home country of Brazil.

Almeida took on fan favorite Derrick Lewis in Sao Paulo and won via unanimous decision, extending his winning streak in the UFC to six fights. He then called out former challenger Ciryl Gane to a fight before also asking Dana White to get him tickets to the UFC 295 card in New York so he can be front and center for the heavyweight bout:

“Yeah, absolutely. I’m going to ask Dana [White] or Mick [Maynard] to get me a pair of tickets for my wife and I so we can get to know New York. But yeah, I want to sit front row to watch that fight for the interim belt. Who knows, maybe I can be on reserve if they need me.”

Check out his comments below [3:20]: