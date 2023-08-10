"Somebody's gonna get hit" - Mike Tyson immediately falls in love with Dana White's recent gift to him

UFC president Dana White and American boxing legend Mike Tyson are known to be good friends.

White recently presented a gift to the former heavyweight boxing champion. He gifted him red Power Slap-branded brass knuckles. White addressed fans and joked about potentially getting hit with the famed power of Mike Tyson and a brass knuckle to compound the damage.

He said:

“I got Mike [Tyson]- I got Mike Power Slap brass knuckles. [Oh this is-] Could you imagine? Could you [f*****g] imagine getting hit with that? Somebody’s gonna get hit with it.”

Tyson immediately seemed to take to his gift as he tried the brass knuckles on and joked about someone getting hit with it.

Fans also got in on the joke, with one stating that perhaps Mike Tyson was the one person who had no need for brass knuckles:

"If there's one person who doesn't need brass knuckles ..."

"Tyson should’ve knocked his ass out just for that gift"

Other fans pointed out what they perceive to be desperation in Dana White's promotion of Power Slap, including proving noted mixed martial arts journalist Ariel Helwani wrong:

"God Dana is desperate for viewers for slap fighting championships"

"Dana’s refusing to prove Helwani right that power slap will flop"

Dana White's newest venture Power Slap's fourth event, Power Slap 4, just aired on August 9, as it continues to get a mixed reception from the fans.

Dana White explains why Stephen Thompson will not get paid for not fighting at UFC 291

UFC welterweight Stephen Thompson refused to fight against his overweight opponent Michel Pereira at UFC 291. Thompson explained his reasons as not wanting to risk a result and prioritize title aspirations, and 'Wonderboy' did not expect to completely lose out on his pay.

Dana White, however, has clarified that Stephen Thompson will not be paid the entire fight purse for not showing up. He spoke in a press conference and explained the UFC's stance on the situation:

“You decided not to fight, the guy was three pounds over weight, you get a piece of his purse if you take the fight... No, you don't just show up and say, 'Yeah, I'm not going to fight, I want a quarter of a million dollars.' That's not how it works... So what we do is why try to get you another fight, try to turn you around quickly. If you don't... then we try to figure out what did it cost for your camp? We'll reimburse you."

Check out White's full comments below [11:54]: