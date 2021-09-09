"Someone needs to tell Paddy that I had the original blonde long hair" - Jack Shore shares bizarre prom photo with hair reminiscent of 'The Baddy'

Jack Shore secured a dominant victory at UFC Fight Night: Brunson vs. Till. An image has now surfaced of the Welsh prospect sporting a haircut reminiscent of another UK fighter who competed on the card.

During an appearance on Ariel Helwani's The MMA Hour, Jack Shore discussed his recent victory, amongst other things. Halfway through the interview, Helwani brought up a picture that had been sent to him. The image showed a prom photo with Shore sporting a haircut similar to that of Paddy 'The Baddy' Pimblett.

Whilst Shore was unsurprisingly mortified at having such an image shared with the world, he took it in good spirits, stating that:

"Someone needs to tell Paddy that I had the original blonde long hair."

You can see the clip posted to MMA Fighting's Twitter account below:

Jack Shore and Paddy Pimblett both put on impressive displays at UFC Vegas 36. While Shore dominated Liudvik Sholinian for three rounds, Pimblett knocked Luigi Vendramini out in the first frame of the main card opener.

Jack Shore on the injury he sustained at UFC Vegas 36

Following Jack Shore's victory over Sholinian, he revealed to Michael Bisping that he had torn his bicep only two weeks prior to the fight taking place. Many fans were extremely impressed that the young Welsh prospect had overcome such adversity and performed as well as he did.

However, speaking on The MMA Hour, Jack Shore revealed that he also broke his thumb mid-fight.

"So, broken thumb, I think I did that in the first round. And to be honest, I think it happened from...because my shoulder was...I was in so much pain throwing with this shoulder that I wasn't throwing my left hook tidy. I couldn't get my elbow high enough. I've ended up obviously cracking him with the side of my hand and then completely snapping my thumb at the base."

Check out Shore's update on his thumb injury in MMA Fighting's tweet below:

.@jackshoremma joins @arielhelwani to give an update on his broken thumb and injured shoulder coming off his win at #UFCVegas36:



"I completely snapped my thumb at the base."



▶️ WATCH #TheMMAHour: https://t.co/k7h33O2MkE pic.twitter.com/P4x6To1cer — MMAFighting.com (@MMAFighting) September 8, 2021

Shore's incredible resilience to still outstrike Sholinian, despite having a broken thumb and torn bicep, is incredibly impressive. He is now 15-0, and is beginning to knock on the door of the division's top-15.

You can check out the full latest episode of Ariel Helwani's The MMA Hour below:

Also Read

Khabib Nurmagomedov: "Send me location!"

Us: Right here!

Edited by Harvey Leonard