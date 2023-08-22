Something about Conor McGregor accusing an unnamed entity for robbing his livelihood does not quite add up, says Chael Sonnen

Chael Sonnen has addressed Conor McGregor's recent statements wherein he suggested that he's being deprived of his livelihood. McGregor, who's been on hiatus since suffering an injury in July 2021, filmed TUF 31 earlier this year. Many expected him to fight rival TUF coach Michael Chandler at UFC 296 this December.

McGregor recently tweeted voice notes and indicated that he wasn't being allowed to compete at UFC 296. He didn't specify who was stopping his return. Moreover, he requested UFC parent company Endeavor's CEO Ari Emanuel and former NSAC (Nevada State Athletic Commission) executive director Bob Bennett to help his comeback matchup materialize.

In a video on his YouTube channel, MMA fighter-turned-analyst Chael Sonnen opined that Conor McGregor blaming an unnamed entity for stopping him from returning at UFC 296 doesn't make sense.

Sonnen implied that McGregor remains one of combat sports' biggest stars. He cited McGregor's business influence as evidenced by the past, opining that the Irishman could persuade the UFC to build events around him against an opponent and weight class of his choice.

Chael Sonnen explained that Conor McGregor doesn't need retired NSAC official Bennett to help him get licensed. He insinuated that it isn't the UFC/NSAC but the UFC's anti-doping partner USADA that's blocking his return. He alluded that McGregor's return hasn't come to fruition because he hasn't re-entered the USADA testing pool and completed its six-month testing period.

'The Bad Guy' stated:

"I find it to be interesting to the point that I'm not convinced it happened... There's a lot of really unusual things that came from this. And if Conor wants to fight so bad, or Conor thinks they are stopping; who's the 'they'? Who's the 'they' that's not letting him fight?"

"Who's 'they'? UFC doesn't want the big fight? Do they ever want the fight? You said you'll fight. Chandler said you'll fight. Do they [UFC] want the fight? If they don't want it here, why would they want it later? Or is that not the 'they'? Is the 'they' USADA? And it's a very interesting one."

Check out Sonnen's comments at 5:37 and 8:17 in the video below:

Could Conor McGregor vs. Michael Chandler take place at UFC 296?

Recent speculation hinted that Conor McGregor's comeback matchup against Michael Chandler could headline UFC 296 on December 16, 2023. However, as Sonnen and several others have consistently highlighted, McGregor hasn't re-entered the USADA testing pool and completed its six-month testing period before his possible return.

Therefore, barring an exemption, USADA won't permit McGregor to compete at UFC 296. Regardless, a few hours back, the Irish MMA stalwart posted a tweet asserting, "December is back on the table!"

On the contrary, in a recent appearance on Crain & Company, UFC president Dana White emphasized that it'd be "ridiculous" not to book the Conor McGregor-Michael Chandler fight next. However, White acknowledged that the matchup hadn't been officially booked yet and would transpire no sooner than early 2024.

