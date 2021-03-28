Watch: Chael Sonnen trolls fans by teasing Khabib Nurmagomedov vs Tony Ferguson at Submission Underground

Chael Sonnen teased fans this morning by hinting that Khabib Nurmagomedov and Tony Ferguson could meet in Submission Underground.

SUG, the grappling-based promotion presented by Chael Sonnen and UFC Fight Pass, has played host to a variety of big-name stars in mixed martial arts. Sonnen himself may not compete anymore but he knows how to entertain fans of the grappling persuasion. Casual fans have also been taking a look when big fighters are on the card.

Sonnen - the ultimate tease

SUG 21 is set to take place tonight. While we know that Nurmagomedov vs Ferguson isn’t something we’re going to see, the fact Chael even hinted at it could be a possibility in the future.

“Submission Underground is today, 6pm eastern, I keep getting asked - is Khabib taking on Tony Ferguson… no.”

Khabib may be retired from MMA but we think this could be an idea he entertains. Sure, we may not have been able to see these two legends of the lightweight division square off inside the octagon, but you just never know what Sonnen may be able to pull off if the right offer is presented to both men.

Between Tony’s ground game and Khabib’s insane wrestling, this has the potential to be one of the most exciting bouts in Submission Underground history.

We can’t imagine Khabib has too much on his plate right now outside of being a training partner and coaching some of those in his team. “El Cucuy”, meanwhile, is still determined to try and work his way back into contention at 155 pounds.

He’ll have a great opportunity to make a statement at UFC 262 in May when he locks horns with rising lightweight contender Beneil Dariush.

Alas, regardless of whether or not he wins or loses, we still think this is an idea Khabib, Ferguson and Sonnen could all pursue.

It’s the fight that even the UFC couldn’t get over the finish line, but maybe Submission Underground can.

If not, then we’ll settle for an in-depth podcast between the two men discussing their differences over the years.