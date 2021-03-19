Tony Ferguson reacts to Dana White confirming Khabib Nurmagomedov's retirement from MMA

Tony Ferguson has commented on Dana White's Instagram post announcing Khabib Nurmagomedov's official retirement from UFC.

The No. 5 ranked Lightweight contender responded to the announcement in a bittersweet manner.

In his unique style of composing his remarks on social media, El Cucuy called Khabib Nurmagomedov "Fathead" followed by the hashtag '# SeeYouAgain'.

You can see the screenshot of Tony Ferguson's comment below.

Tony Ferguson and Khabib Nurmagomedov were slated to fight at UFC 249 for the Lightweight championship.

However, due to lockdown restrictions in Russia, The Eagle had to pull out from the fight and the bout eventually fell through. Since then, 'El Cucuy' has been adamant about UFC giving him his shot at the undefeated champion.

“You Can Der-Elite-Deez🥜Nutz Khabieber!!!”🖕😆👍 I’m Sure Good Ol’e Fathead Is On His 2nd Piece By Now 🥣*MaCk* 🤦‍♂️ Tiramisu🍮Tuesdayze In Full Swing @ # SnapDowns&Dreams 💪🤩👍 # Keepin’ItSweeterThanSweetThisWeek 💯

⚔️🕶 -CSO- 🇺🇸🏆🇲🇽

It’s Tiramisu🍮Time!https://t.co/JNxmA38C6z pic.twitter.com/5OyVKecBdM — Tony Ferguson (@TonyFergusonXT) February 24, 2021

With Dana White's confirmation that The Eagle has retired, it seems that fans will never get to witness Tony Ferguson vs Khabib Nurmagomedov.

Which fighter from Khabib Nurmagomedov's camp called out Tony Ferguson?

After dominating Drew Dober at UFC 259, Khabib's teammate and friend, Islam Makhachev, called out Tony Ferguson.

Makhachev is 19-1-0 as an MMA fighter and mentioned that Ferguson is his "dream fight" and wants to retire the Mexican fighter from the sport.

"My dream fight is Tony Ferguson. That’s my dream fight. I just want to make him retire. He talks too much. Khabib is retired, now he keeps pressuring him, for what? I’m here, I have a 7-fight win streak, make this happen," said Makhachev.

However, it appears that UFC has other plans lined up for El Cucuy. A fight between Tony Ferguson and No. 9 ranked Beneil Dariush is said to be in the works for UFC 262 on May 15, 2021.

Ferguson is coming off a loss to Charles Oliveira while Dariush is riding high on a six-fight winning streak.