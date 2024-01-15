"Spoke no lies" - Fans react as leaked DMs show Dana White's honest feelings about "sc*mbag" Jon Jones' demands

The MMA community has chimed in on Dana White's leaked DMs regarding Jon Jones' contract dispute with the UFC.

As part of the long-running antitrust lawsuit against the UFC, a few documents were recently disclosed to the public, which consisted of screenshots of White's DMs with Lorenzo Fertitta.

As reported by MMA Fighting, unsealed documents from the antitrust lawsuit have provided a look at a DM conversation from May 24, 2014. The text exchange transpired between then-UFC president White and then-UFC chairman Fertitta. Presently, representatives for the UFC and Jones haven't commented on it.

Apparently, at that time, the UFC wanted Jon Jones to face Alexander Gustafsson in a rematch after their closely contested UFC 165 (Sept. 21, 2013) fight. White implied that Jones was lobbying for a matchup against Daniel Cormier instead.

Besides, the UFC was purportedly looking to lock 'Bones' into a long-term contract, preventing him from potentially signing with rival organizations. White, who's often bumped heads with Jones, sent a DM text to Fertitta and wrote:

"What’s up with Jones? Did he straighten up or is he still being a sc*mbag?"

Fertitta responded by saying:

"Still a do*che, but we’re inching closer... Haven’t moved on money, but sent the letter with an ultimatum."

Replying to Fertitta's comments, White asserted:

"Awesome ... F**k that punk, Lorenzo. He needs to know we don’t need him, or he will f**k us over more than he already does."

Expand Tweet

MMA fans have now addressed the DMs comprised in the unsealed documents in the UFC antitrust lawsuit. Many X users jestingly opined that White wasn't lying about Jones. Some X users sided with White as well as former UFC owners, the Fertitta brothers.

One fan harked back to the incident of Jones refusing to accept a short-notice bout against Chael Sonnen, which caused the UFC 151 event's infamous cancelation and resulted in White castigating 'Bones' and his coach, Greg Jackson.

Alternatively, another fan joked that in 2024, Jones and White are cooperatively stalling and hurting the UFC heavyweight division. One X user tweeted:

"Spoke no lies"

Expand Tweet

Check out a few screenshots of the fan reactions to the released White-Fertitta DMs about Jon Jones below:

Screenshots of fan reactions

What's next for Dana White and Jon Jones?

The Fertitta brothers, Lorenzo and Frank, sold their majority stakes in the UFC to a coalition of buyers spearheaded by Hollywood media giant Endeavor in 2016. Endeavor, the UFC's current parent company, notably promoted White to the position of UFC CEO amid the UFC-WWE merger in 2023.

Meanwhile, former UFC light heavyweight champion and reigning UFC heavyweight champion Jon Jones is on an injury hiatus. 'Bones' was booked to defend his belt against Stipe Miocic in November 2023 but suffered a pectoral injury.

Jones is recovering from the pectoral injury and recently underwent elbow surgery, too. He's expected to defend his title against Miocic this year (2024), with the winner of their matchup facing interim UFC heavyweight champion Tom Aspinall next.