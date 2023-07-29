"Stay away from these unholy beings" - Jon Jones' meet-up with Mark Zuckerberg elicits strong responses from MMA fans

UFC heavyweight champion Jon Jones seems to be the latest fighter to have made acquaintance with Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg. Since he started training in jiu-jitsu, Zuckerberg has been occasionally spotted training with high-profile fighters.

However, the tech billionaire's meet-up with Jones couldn't be further away from a training session. Instead, in pictures posted by 'Bones' to Instagram, the duo can be seen playing video games on the company's new Meta Quest VR headsets.

The pictures, however, have elicited strong responses from fans, with an overwhelming majority blasting the UFC legend for socializing with the tech mogul.

Reacting to the image, @gigs_420 wrote:

"C'mon man, you're supposed to be a child of God, need to stay away from these unholy beings."

Another user, @angelwarriorarmy, held nothing back as he expressed his hatred for the Meta CEO:

"I don't know why everyone is supporting this geek. He's doing nothing but plugging people into the machine, putting AI control over humans."

In a rather hostile comment, @karan.vasireddi said:

"Did Zuck donate to a charity for domestic violence or something? 🤔"

Continuing on the Zuckerberg hate train, @salty5oh wrote:

"Bones thought you supported the 2A God, living free, but yet you support one the biggest grimiest dudes on the planet smh unfollowed bro."

Another user, @savagegod1123, stated his disappointment as he wrote:

"Bro became friends with a satanic lizard smh 🤦‍♂️ Jones the goat decided to hang out with him instead of elon is crazy."

Twitter user @dukecitydeplorable2.0 asked 'Bones' to convey a message to Zuckerberg:

"Tell him to stop censoring free speech."

Another user @Hegiwani wrote:

"Jon and Mark trying their hardest to pretend to care about each other. 😂"

Image courtesy @jonnybones on Instagram

Jon Jones offers to train Mark Zuckerberg for potential Elon Musk clash

Although Jon Jones' recent meet-up with Mark Zuckerberg seems to be nothing more than a social call, there might be more to it. Rumors of a super fight between Zuckerberg and Tesla CEO Elon Musk started doing rounds on social media after the duo seemingly agreed to a cage fight during one of their online tirades.

Jon Jones has already picked his side for the potential super fight. In a recent tweet, the widely regarded MMA GOAT pledged his support for the Facebook founder:

"You already know I am Team Zuck…. Let me know if you need a training partner!"

