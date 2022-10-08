"You ain't Anderson Silva"- Stephen A. Smith gets honest with Jake Paul while revealing his pick for the highly anticipated match between The Problem Child vs Spider

Popular sports journalist Stephen A. Smith recently weighed in on the upcoming boxing match between YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul and former UFC middleweight champ Anderson Silva.

'The Problem Child' will face the toughest opponent of his career on October 29 when he locks horns with Anderson Silva in an eight-round boxing bout. The event will take place at the Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, Arizona and will headline the Showtime pay-per-view.

In a recent episode of BS w/ Jake Paul, Stephen A. Smith discussed Paul's upcoming fight against 'The Spider'. Smith claimed that 'The Problem Child' is no match for the Brazilian when it comes to MMA. However, the ESPN commentator asserted that Silva will not go more than two rounds against Paul in the Sweet Science.

Predicting the outcome of the headling match at the Showtime pay-per-view on October 29, Smith said:

"You ain't Anderson Silva bro. No, no...This is Anderson Silva we are talking about...They [Jake Paul] got no chance, they got no chance inside the octagon...He [Anderson Silva] has no chance in the boxing ring. You know I would be shocked believe it or not, I would be shocked if he got past the second round...I could be wrong but I respect what I am seeing from you [Paul]."

You can check out the latest episode of BS w/ Jake Paul below:

ONE Championship best for Jake Paul's MMA debut, according to Chael Sonnen

Jake Paul recently teased about his MMA debut with a "big organization." Paul revealed the news in an edition of his BS W/ Jake Paul podcast, stating that he will soon be venturing into the sport of MMA as well.

Chiming in with his suggestions, MMA Analyst Chael Sonnen believes the YouTuber-turned boxer should attempt his MMA debut at ONE Championship.

According to Sonnen, because the Singapore-based promotion is about to set foot on American soil, more participation from Americans is highly anticipated. It would be a fantastic opportunity for Paul to try his hand at the sport for the first time.

Weighing in on the matter, Sonnen said:

"I could see something very very interesting with Jake [Paul] and ONE Championship... ONE Championship has found its way to America, so we’re gonna need American names, is what I’m sharing with you. Rich Franklin, a vice president in ONE Championship, has announced that ONE is going to come to American soil. They’re on TV right now through Amazon Prime, [but] they’re actually going to do an event on American soil, which just leads you to believe that they’re going to use some Americans. It could be a very helpful place for Jake [Paul].”

Check out Chael Sonnen put forth his suggestions for Paul's debut in the video below:

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far