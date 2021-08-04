Stephen Thompson predicts who will win the interim heavyweight title fight between Derrick Lewis and Ciryl Gane at UFC 265

UFC welterweight Stephen 'Wonderboy' Thompson has revealed who he thinks will win the upcoming UFC interim heavyweight title fight between Ciryl Gane and Derrick Lewis, which is set to headline this weekend's UFC 265 pay-per-view.

Ciryl Gane has a similar background to Thompson, with both men already being experienced kickboxers before transitioning into MMA. In episode 17 of his Story Time with WB YouTube podcast, 'Wonderboy' revealed he is backing the Frenchman to secure gold at the pay-per-view.

"I'm going for Gane. I think he's got to much. I think he'll see everything coming. His timing, his technique, his fight IQ when it comes to the stand-up level, I think, is going to be better than Lewis."

Thompson breaks down Derrick Lewis vs. Ciryl Gane

Stephen Thompson further broke down both Derrick Lewis and Ciryl Gane's individual fighting styles and how they match up with each other. He started with Lewis, stating the following:

"You got the brawler... He's literally like the 'Big Country' (Roy Nelson) of today. Everbody know's he's got heavy hands. He's got that right hand that just puts people to sleep... Everybody knows what he's got but he always hits people with it."

UFC Fight Night: Lewis v Oleinik

Thompson went on to discuss Ciryl Gane's attributes and skillset, displaying a great deal of respect for his fellow former kickboxer. 'Wonderboy' remarked that:

"Now, you're fighting a guy with high level striking, and his IQ when it comes to the fight game, especially the striking game is just at another level... And he's got good submissions as well. He could take the fight to the ground. It's gonna be a banger. I think Gane is faster. Cleaner techniques. I think he's just got too much experience with the kickboxing game."

Ciryl Gane vs. Derrick Lewis serves as the main event of UFC 265, which takes place this weekend. The card also features a multitude of intriguing matchups, including a bantamweight war between former champion Jose Aldo and Pedro Munhoz, as well as a welterweight contender fight between Michael Chiesa and Vincente Luque.

Women's bantamweight and featherweight champion Amanda Nunes was initially set to defend her 135lb belt against Julianna Pena in the co-main slot. Unfortunately, their fight has since been canceled after Nunes tested positive for Covid-19.

For lightning fast updates on UFC 265, Jake Paul vs Tyron Woodley and more, follow our FB page!

Edited by James McGlade