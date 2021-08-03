3 blockbuster UFC fights you can't miss in August 2021

2021 has already been a great year for fans of the UFC, having been treated to multiple spectacular events and individual performances over the course of the first half of the year. August looks to be no different, with multiple exhilarating fights already booked for fans to look forward to.

Honorable mentions go the welterweight clash between Michael Chiesa and Vicente Luque, as well as the main event of UFC on ESPN 29 when Jared Cannonier takes on Kelvin Gastelum.

With that said, here are three UFC fights this month that you won't want to miss.

#3. Jose Aldo vs. Pedro Munhoz - UFC 265

The co-main event for August's UFC 265 PPV card sees former featherweight champion Jose Aldo take on top bantamweight contender Pedro Munhoz.

If you like leg kicks, chances are this is the fight for you. Both men are adept ground fighters but there seems to be little chance this one will go to the mat.

Aldo and Munhoz embrace vicious battles of attrition, both often targeting their opponents' calves, thighs and midsections with ruthless intent. This fight may well be a case of who has the better conditioning and is able to outlast the other. There is also the added caveat that the winner will launch themselves right back into title contention.

UFC Fight Night: Munhoz v Rivera

#2. Edson Barboza vs. Giga Chikadze - UFC on ESPN 30

Two of the most lethal strikers have been matched up for the main event of UFC on ESPN 30. Giga Chikadze and Edson Barboza are fan favorite fighters who are rapidly ascending the ladder of the 145-pound division.

Chikadze's recent victory over Cub Swanson came by way of a debilitating body kick in the first round, earning him a Performance of the Night bonus.

Not to be outdone, Edson Barboza's war with Shane Burgos is a contender for Fight of the Year, and the eventual knockout was especially brutal. These two men will bring a combination of violence and skill to the UFC octagon in what is a must-watch fight for August.

UFC Fight Night: Reyes v Prochazka Weigh-in

#1. Derrick Lewis vs. Ciryl Gane - UFC 265

The main event of UFC 265 will see heavyweight veteran Derrick Lewis take on undefeated contender Ciryl Gane for the UFC interim heavyweight title. Even without the title on the line, this is an incredibly exciting and intriguing matchup.

Derrick Lewis is the quintessential heavyweight knockout artist. He relies on power over everything else. Meanwhile, Ciryl Gane subverts the typical stereotype of an MMA heavyweight. His focus is on movement and volume. He has shown he can go five rounds with ease and is happy to outpoint any opposition.

UFC Fight Night: Rozenstruik v Gane

Ciryl Gane may well win extended periods of the bout. However, Derrick Lewis could end the fight at any given moment should he land that big right hand. The atmosphere will also be electric, with Lewis' Houston hometown crowd backing him on.

No one knows how this fight will play out, which is exactly why it's such a highly anticipated matchup.

UFC Fight Night: Lewis v Oleinik

Edited by Harvey Leonard