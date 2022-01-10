"That can play into Ngannou's favor" - Stephen Thompson reveals an advantage Francis Ngannou might have over Tyson Fury

Stephen Thompson has revealed a compelling advantage that may give Francis Ngannou a slight edge over Tyson Fury. Thompson believes Ngannou's experience with blocking with the smaller MMA gloves would be useful in a potential match with Fury.

During an episode of the What's Up Everybody podcast, 'Wonderboy' explained the difference between blocking with big boxing gloves and small MMA gloves. According to Thompson, blocking with four ounce gloves is more difficult because of the decreased size and cushion within the gloves:

"Knowing how to block with MMA gloves is a big deal. You don't block right, you don't cover that whole noggin, you know? You get hit in the ear, out you go. That could play into Ngannou's favor."

Tyson Fury recently challenged Francis Ngannou to an MMA fight and the Cameroonian offered to substitute the MMA gloves with the bigger boxing gloves. 'The Predator' went on to further clarify that he will fight 'The Gypsy King' under any special rules that Fury may set.

Francis Ngannou @francis_ngannou TYSON FURY @Tyson_Fury you want to come in to my world calling me & wilder out to a boxing match. what i can guarantee you would be knocked out & also paid your highest purse to be so! so have a think 🤔 twitter.com/francis_nganno… you want to come in to my world calling me & wilder out to a boxing match. what i can guarantee you would be knocked out & also paid your highest purse to be so! so have a think 🤔 twitter.com/francis_nganno… After I handle business on Jan. 22 I'll fight you under any special rule set you want. In a ring, an octagon or a phone booth. twitter.com/Tyson_Fury/sta… After I handle business on Jan. 22 I'll fight you under any special rule set you want. In a ring, an octagon or a phone booth. twitter.com/Tyson_Fury/sta…

Multiple fight experts believe Francis Ngannou will have a skill disadvantage in a potential fight with Tyson Fury

Many fight experts, such as Sean O'Malley and Jake Paul's coach, BJ Flores, believe that Francis Ngannou is outmatched by Tyson Fury in skill. 'Sugar' claimed that Ngannou will get 'pieced up' by Fury, while Flores asserts that 'The Predator' is simply not ready.

O'Malley explained on a recent edition of The BrOMalley Show podcast that even though Ngannou is big and powerful, his boxing skills are not on par with Fury's:

"If they're in a boxing ring, Francis is so big and terrifying but Tyson Fury would probably piece him up," O'Malley asserted.

Meanwhile, Flores believes Ngannou will struggle to land a hit on the elusive heavyweight boxing champion:

"Tyson Fury is the real deal and Francis will struggle incredibly with a guy like Tyson Fury. He's not just going to go out there and just hit him. Fury is going to beat him, period."

'The Predator' does not have any formal boxing experience. Although he does have 12 knockout wins on his resume, Fury almost doubles Ngannou's count with an insane 22 knockout victories on his record.

