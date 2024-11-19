Still not over Stipe Miocic calling him a "b*tch," Jon Jones shares popular reference from the movie 'The New Guy'

Jon Jones, speaking at the pre-fight media obligations prior to UFC 309, stated that he was taking the fight against Stipe Miocic personally due to comments the latter had made, and at UFC 309, it showed. 'Bones' clinched the victory in dominant fashion via KO/TKO in the third round.

According to Jones, he had taken offense to Miocic saying "bring it on, b**ch." Furthermore, 'Bones' also claimed that Miocic made some disparaging remarks about Jones' relationship with his kids.

Following his victory over Miocic, the 37-year-old took to X and shared a popular image which seems to be directed at Miocic. Jones posted a picture from the teen-comedy movie The New Guy, where a character in the movie says "who is the b*tch now."

Check out Jon Jones’ Tweet below:

Before the fight, there were several incidents leading up to the event where Jones expressed his anger over Miocic's remarks. One such moment came at the pre-fight press conference, when 'Bones' refused to shake hands with the former heavyweight champion after Miocic extended his hand.

Jon Jones climbs P4P Rankings after UFC 309 win, but Dana White is upset he's not at the top of the list

Prior to the Stipe Miocic fight, Jon Jones was ranked number three in the pound-for-pound (P4P) rankings. Many believed that after his dominant performance at UFC 309, he would reclaim the number 1 spot, pushing Islam Makhachev to number 2.

However, the UFC announced its updated rankings with Jon Jones at the number 2 spot. The spot was previously held by reigning light heavyweight champion, Alex 'Poatan' Pereira, who dropped to number 3 in the P4P rankings. This decision sparked a strong reaction from UFC CEO Dana White.

White, who has repeatedly claimed that Jones deserves the number 1 pound-for-pound spot, expressed his frustration on Instagram. He slammed the ranking system and called on Mark Zuckerberg to finalize a new AI deal. White and Zuckerberg have been in talks to develop an improved ranking system. The UFC boss wrote:

"I have to get rid of these CLOWNS!! @Zuck lets get this AI deal done asap."

