"Stiopic would f**king wreck him" - When Joey Diaz hilariously demanded a fight between Stipe Miocic and 'Khalabeeb' Khabib Nurmagomedov

Stipe Miocic is gearing up to take on UFC heavyweight champion Jon Jones in the main event of UFC 295. The PPV event will take place on November 11th at Madison Square Garden in New York City.

Following his second tenure as the heavyweight champion, which concluded dramatically with his bout against Francis Ngannou at UFC 260 in 2021, Miocic took a hiatus from the octagon. However, the 41-year-old Ohio native holds the record for winning the heavyweight title six times and has an impressive record of defending the title three times in a row.

Cuban-American comedian Joey Diaz appears to be a fervent admirer of Stipe Miocic, holding the fighter in high regard. While Diaz is renowned for occasionally fumbling UFC fighter names, he playfully referred to Miocic as "Stiopic" during a past video featured on the Joe Rogan Podcast.

This moment recently went viral, thanks to the 60-year-old comedian's bold prediction that Miocic would emerge victorious in a hypothetical bout against former UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov. Diaz stated:

"I think fu*king Stiopic would fu*king wreck him. Stiopic is great, I love that motherf*ker. Whatever the fu*k he is, but his names Miochick ok. He was supposed to fight that fu*king Khalabeeb [Khabib Nurmagomedov]."

Daniel Cormier weighs in on Jon Jones vs. Stipe Miocic

UFC Hall-of-Famer Daniel Cormier has shared his thoughts on the upcoming Jon Jones vs. Stipe Miocic fight.

In a recent YouTube video, 'DC' discussed a conversation he had with Miocic's team, revealing that they believe the Ohio native is currently in the best physical condition of his career. Cormier mentioned that fans should anticipate a more muscular version of Miocic in his clash with Jones:

"I think the best Miocic is in the mid 240s and he's saying now that he's back around that weight. I spoke to someone in the Miocic camp, they told me, 'He's never looked better.' He looks huge, he looks big, he looks strong. Now is that gonna be enough? I don't know. I'm just giving you this information. I'm pulling the curtain back so you guys can understand that expect the Stipe Miocic from the title run as opposed to the guy we saw later, the small guy, the skinny guy."

He added:

"I remember watching people say Miocic didn't even look like the same person by the time him and I fought those last couple times because he was so slim. Expect him more bulky now and I believe that extra weight will help him."

Check out Cormier's comments below (from 8:05):