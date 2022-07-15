"Never looked more scary" - Fans excited after Stipe Miocic workout video surfaces ahead of rumored return against Jon Jones

Although a formal agreement has yet to be reached, the potential heavyweight showdown between Stipe Miocic and Jon Jones is already one of the UFC's most highly-anticipated bouts for the 2022 calendar year. Since talk of the fight first began, the MMA community has been rife with rumors that Miocic has been bulking up in the wake of his most recent loss.

Many believe that he gave up a significant weight advantage to his opponents in recent matchups. This includes the former heavyweight champion's last fight: a second-round KO loss against Francis Ngannou at UFC 260 in March 2021.

Stipe Miocic recently posted an Instagram video and has insinuated that he is indeed gaining size ahead of his much-awaited return. The active fireman's statement attached to the video reads:

“With great size, comes great responsibility.”

The former two-time UFC heavyweight champion is seen performing lunges in the workout video. The video has elicited an incredible reaction from fans ahead of his comeback:

One fan commented:

“@stipemiocic GOAT YOU NEVER LOOKED MORE SCARY.”

Another fan wrote:

“The only way jones could beat this man is having a shotgun.”

A few other comments hailed the Cleveland-product as the Heavyweight G.O.A.T. (greatest of all-time). Others urged the veteran fighter to defeat Jones.

Screenshots of fan comments on Stipe Miocic’s Instagram post

Chris Weidman warns Jon Jones about "big, strong" Stipe Miocic

Former UFC light heavyweight champion Jon Jones last fought in February 2020. ‘Bones’ has since been bulking up for his heavyweight debut.

With UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou on an injury hiatus, many believe that Jones could face Miocic in an interim UFC heavyweight title matchup this year.

Former UFC middleweight champion Chris Weidman recently warned Jon Jones about fighting Stipe Miocic. In an interview with The Schmo, ‘The All-American’ explained that the former heavyweight champion has bulked up to about 250 pounds and is “a different beast right now.” Weidman said:

“Whenever he decides to come back, he’s a problem. I don’t think Jon Jones wants that fight. If he thinks he’s going to be going against a 225-pound Stipe, he’s wrong. You got a big, strong boy that won’t stop coming forward and believes in himself and is very well-rounded.”

