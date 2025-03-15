"Talks a big game" - Paddy Pimblett calls out Colby Covington for dodging him at Power Slap 12

While Paddy Pimblett is currently training for an upcoming UFC 314 clash with Michael Chandler, he recently took aim at a fighter competing in the division above: welterweight. At Power Slap 12, 'The Baddy' claims, fellow trash-talker Colby Covington avoided him.

Both men were in attendance for the slap-fighting event. Pimblett detailed his encounter with various public figures, including high-profile comedians Theo Von and Bert Kreischer. However, when it came to 'Chaos,' he claims to have seen a far more timid man than the character he often portrays.

"There was lots of other people in there. Bumped into Theo Von, Bert Kreischer, had a laugh with them. Walked past Colby Covington, he stared at the floor. Talks a big game online, sh*ts his undies in person."

Check out Paddy Pimblett's account of crossing paths with Colby Covington (2:13):

Both men are known for their trash talk, with Pimblett being particularly combative with his opponents. Meanwhile, Covington is notorious for aiming his trash talk at anyone and everyone, including fighters from other divisions he will never compete in and public figures he will likely never even cross paths with.

However, this isn't the first time that a fighter has accused Covington of being more reserved when there are no cameras for him to perform in front of. 'Chaos' hasn't fought since a lopsided TKO loss due to a doctor stoppage against Joaquin Buckley at UFC on ESPN 63 back on Dec. 14, 2024.

The former UFC interim welterweight champion has struggled for form as of late, being 2-4 in his last six fights, and on a two-fight win streak.

Paddy Pimblett has always detested Colby Covington

Colby Covington has no shortage of enemies, and Paddy Pimblett counts himself among them. Years ago, 'The Baddy' had an interview with SPORTbible, during which he expressed his disdain for UFC fighters who elect to play characters or exaggerated versions of themselves to draw fan interest.

"Lad, I hate all of that. All people who, like Colby Covington, prime example for me, putting that WWE persona on. I heard he's got a ghostwriter and all that, lad. He needs to turn it in him, lad."

Check out Paddy Pimblett's thoughts on Colby Covington (1:13):

Unfortunately for Pimblett, unless he moves up to welterweight, a bout with Covington is unlikely to ever take place given the latter's disinterest in cutting enough weight to 155 pounds.

