Teammate Daniel Cormier reveals how to bring Khabib Nurmagomedov back to the UFC

Daniel Cormier has a name in mind for whom Khabib Nurmagomedov will come back to the octagon.

It has been almost three months since Khabib Nurmagomedov announced his retirement, and it is still not certain whether he will come back or remain retired. From all the interviews that Khabib Nurmagomedov himself has appeared in, the latter seems to have a bigger possibility of happening. However, other people close to the situation, such as Dana White and Khabib's manager Ali Abdelaziz, has been saying otherwise. in his most recent update, Dana White has revealed that 'it doesn't sound very positive'.

Daniel Cormier, who is teammates with Khabib Nurmagomedov at American Kickboxing Academy and is a close friend of the Dagestani fighter, said that a future fight with Islam Makhachev might bring 'The Eagle' out of retirement.

"You know what I think might make Khabib fight? Khabib is so deathly loyal. If he's telling his mom he won't fight, he won't fight. Khabib and a lot of people believe Islam Makhachev will really enter into this conversation as soon as he's done with Drew Dober. I believe that with every part of me. Islam Makhachev gets to the championship like we intend, like we believe he will do. If Islam Makhachev goes to a fight and he becomes the man and someone gets him and then starts to call for Khabib, that might get Khabib back, because that's his brother," Daniel Cormier said.

Khabib Nurmagomedov considers Islam Makhachev the next big star

Islam Makhachev is a childhood friend and longtime training partner of Khabib Nurmagomedov. They are practically brothers-in-arms when it comes to mixed martial arts. The lightweight champion has spoken highly of him on multiple occasions.

In an interview last October with Mike Swick, Khabib Nurmagomedov said that Islam Makhachev will only take a couple of main events to become a huge star in UFC.

"Yes. I think so. He just needs one, maybe two more fights – In my opinion, he deserves a UFC main event. He has to fight maybe one or two main events with top, high-level guys, and he can become a big star, because I believe in his skills. I believe he has championship heart. And right now, he’s young. By the end of the next year, I think he can come into the top-5 of the Lightweight division. I really believe this."

Advertisement

Islam Makhachev is currently on a six-fight win streak in UFC and is set to fight Drew Dober next at UFC 259 on March 6, 2021.