UFC 259: Glover Teixeira is backup for the Jan Blachowicz vs. Israel Adesanya light heavyweight title fight

UFC light heavyweight contender Glover Teixeira is set to serve as the back-up for this Saturday’s Jan Blachowicz vs Israel Adesanya main event.

The two men are set to fight for the UFC light heavyweight title, with many fans believing Glover has more than earned his own shot at the belt. The 41-year-old veteran, who last challenged for the strap against Jon Jones at UFC 172 in April 2014, has strung together five really impressive wins since January 2019. He’s beaten Nikita Krylov via split decision and has also finished Karl Roberson, Ion Cutelaba, Anthony Smith and most recently Thiago Santos. Ever since the Santos win it’s become evident Teixeira is the number one contender, with the only man standing in the way of a fascinating Blachowicz vs Teixeira clash being Israel Adesanya.

Teixeira's big chance

But if you were hoping to see Glover compete this weekend at UFC 259, you may still be in luck, as Dana White confirmed during the event’s press conference last night.

Dana White tells @JoseYoungs that Glover Teixeira will weigh-in as a backup tomorrow for the main event. — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) March 4, 2021

Teixeira will weigh-in later today with the intention of being put into the main event, should Adesanya or Blachowicz have to give up their spot at the last minute.

Regardless of who ends up getting their hand raised, it does feel like there’s a real push from fans to get Glover another crack at the belt. Sure, he probably wouldn’t be favored over either of his potential opponents, but he’s been able to prove without a shadow of a doubt that he can mix it up with the very best at 205 pounds - even after all these years.

Glover has been a company man ever since he made his way into the UFC all those years ago. If they needed him to compete on a card in Europe, he was there. If they wanted him for a major PPV event, he was there, and if they wanted a strong crowd favorite on a card in Brazil, he’d be the one to call.

Yet even with all of that being said, Teixeira hasn’t fought on a pay-per-view card since UFC 208 in February 2017. Since then, he has competed on eight straight Fight Night events, taking part in the main event on three of those occasions.