"We need to do like Kevin Holland" - Terrance McKinney reacts as Paddy Pimblett takes on Twitter trolls

Terrance McKinney has reacted to fellow UFC lightweight Paddy Pimblett taking on internet trolls on Twitter. McKinney suggested that he and Pimblett ought to use the Kevin Holland approach to deal with such people.

Holland, a UFC fan-favorite who’s fought at middleweight and currently competes in the welterweight division, made headlines earlier this year for sparring internet trolls at the gym. Holland was reportedly being harassed online by a few trolls who believed they could defeat him in a fight.

‘Trailblazer’ invited a couple of them to spar with him at his gym. He then posted a video of submitting a troll during their grappling session and later revealed that he’d beaten another troll in a sparring session.

Liverpool FC fan Paddy Pimblett recently got into an argument with a Twitter user who seemed to be a fan of a rival soccer team. The Twitter user eventually claimed that he’d like to test the UFC fighter’s jaw. Liverpool's Pimblett responded by inviting him to his gym:

“U are more than welcome to come down an test mine mate, what days best for u? 78 kempston street here every morning shoot me a message”

Paddy The Baddy @theufcbaddy ‏ً @HxnchoIini @barwed123 @theufcbaddy Going through my account like the little n0nc3 u are, I’d love to test both urs and paddy’s jaw @barwed123 @theufcbaddy Going through my account like the little n0nc3 u are, I’d love to test both urs and paddy’s jaw U are more than welcome to come down an test mine mate, what days best for u? 78 kempston street here every morning shoot me a message 🤗 twitter.com/hxnchoiini/sta… U are more than welcome to come down an test mine mate, what days best for u? 78 kempston street here every morning shoot me a message 🤗 twitter.com/hxnchoiini/sta…

Following this, Terrance McKinney posted a tweet indicating that most internet trolls severely overestimate how they’d fare against professional MMA competitors in a fight. Opining that he and 'The Baddy' ought to deal with the trolls just like Kevin Holland did, McKinney tweeted:

“these Twitter trolls man, they have no idea what can happen to them. We need to do like Kevin holland and start inviting them to the gym and bring cameras”

Terrance ‘T Wrecks’ McKinney @twrecks155 @theufcbaddy these Twitter trolls man, they have no idea what can happen to them. We need to do like Kevin holland and start inviting them to the gym and bring cameras these Twitter trolls man, they have no idea what can happen to them. We need to do like Kevin holland and start inviting them to the gym and bring cameras @theufcbaddy 😂 these Twitter trolls man, they have no idea what can happen to them. We need to do like Kevin holland and start inviting them to the gym and bring cameras

Josh Thomson on Paddy Pimblett’s upcoming fight at UFC London

Terrance McKinney is expected to face Erick Gonzalez in a lightweight bout at UFC Fight Night 212 on August 6, whereas Kevin Holland is scheduled to fight Tim Means in a welterweight bout at UFC on ESPN 37 on June 18. Meanwhile, Paddy Pimblett will face Jordan Leavitt in a lightweight bout at UFC London on July 23.

In a recent edition of the Weighing In podcast, former UFC lightweight Josh Thomson addressed Pimblett's upcoming matchup. ‘The Punk’ highlighted that the fight will help gauge how good Pimblett’s grappling really is:

“This is gonna be a big fight in terms of if this fight does hit the ground, we’re going to find out if his grappling is better than Leavitt.” Thomson added, “Leavitt’s good on the ground, [but] on the feet, he’s not that good on the feet. He suffers on the feet. I think Paddy can sprawl and brawl, keep this fight on the feet.”

Watch the episode below:

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far