"Test that motherf**ker” - Jorge Masvidal shares his reaction to Conor McGregor vs. Michael Chandler being officially announced 

Jorge Masvidal shared an unexpected reaction when asked for his thoughts on the recently announced clash between Conor McGregor and Michael Chandler.

Last year, he and Chandler were announced as coaches for season 31 of The Ultimate Fighter, which aired from May 30 to August 15. They were expected to fight following the season finale, but several delays obstructed the Irishman's return fight from being made.

One such hurdle was McGregor's re-entry into the USADA drug testing pool, which he was removed from due to a "special exemption" granted to him after breaking his shin at UFC 264 in 2021.

The staggering amount of muscle he also gained during his rehabilitation process, likely for his role in Road House alongside Jake Gyllenhaal, led to accusations of performance-enhancing drug (PED) usage.

'Gamebred' was recently interviewed by Fight Hub TV after his press conference ahead of his clash with Nate Diaz, where the Miami native shared his thoughts on the Irishman's comeback. He said this:

"Test that motherf**ker. We're all here getting tested, USADA had been knocking at my door for years. All I want to see is people getting properly drug-tested, 'cause if I'm getting drug-tested, all motherf**kers should be getting drug-tested."

Watch Jorge Masvidal's interview below from 9:00:

Jorge Masvidal explains why the UFC are to play in him not being able to fight Jake Paul

Jake Paul has taken aim at both the UFC CEO, Dana White, and the promotion's fighters since the influencer entered the combat sports world.

'The Problem Child' has criticized White for the issue of fighter pay, among other things. According to Jorge Masvidal, Paul's actions have earned him a spot on the UFC's 'black list'.

'Gamebred' is scheduled to take on Nate Diaz in a boxing match in June and recently appeared at a press conference ahead of their clash. He was asked if his "journey" in boxing will culminate in a fight with Paul, and he said this:

"Not with Jake Paul. It's 100% more likely with Logan Paul... The UFC allowed me to come and do some boxing matches. But Jake has said some not pleasant things about Dana White, also about the company, so the UFC basically said, 'F**k you. We're not gonna let you go get money with our biggest draw.'" [2:35-3:00 in the aforementioned video]

See Jorge Masvidal's official announcement for his fight with Nate Diaz below:

