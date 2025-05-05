"Testosterone just went up by 5%" - Fans in splits over Jiri Prochazka and Mark Coleman's surprising cameo at Rizin event

Jiri Prochazka recently stunned fans at Rizin’s Otoko Matsuri event in Tokyo, Japan, with a surprising opening ceremony cameo. Wearing nothing but a traditional mawashi, Prochazka banged war drums alongside UFC Hall of Famer Mark Coleman and five other legends in a frame for the ages.
Prochazka reigned as the Rizin light heavyweight king before signing with the UFC. He won the organization's inaugural light heavyweight championship against Muhammed Lawal in April 2019.
Check out the video of Prochazka and Coleman at the event below:
"Testosterone just went up by 5% just by watching this."
"Jiri is literally perfect for something like this."
"Rizin needs a video game... This sh*t would be dope and UFC needs competition. EA needs to take a look at how much progress it could have had by now from undisputed days."
"Ah! To be in a foreign country hanging with Jiri while we both wear diapers and play the drums."
"UFC could never have this level of presentation and promo [let alone Pride]."
Prochazka bounced back to winning ways recently against Jamahal Hill at UFC 311. While freshly crowned champion Magomed Ankalaev will potentially take on Alex Pereira in a rematch next, Prochazka could take on the winner of the fight after that.
UFC Kansas City fighter calls out Jiri Prochazka after win over UFC veteran
Zhang Mingyang extended his win streak to 12 with a first-round TKO win against Anthony Smith at UFC Kansas City. The Chinese fighter has won all of his nineteen victories by first-round finishes.
Now 3-0 in the UFC with as many bonuses to his name, Mingyang wants a shot at one of the division’s biggest names, Jiri Prochazka. Fresh off a knockout win over Jamahal Hill, Prochazka remains a dangerous gatekeeper near the top.
Speaking about a potential clash against Prochazka in an interview with Full Send MMA, Mingyang said:
"Next fight, I want Jiri Prochazka. I watched your fight in Singapore, and you won your belt in that fight. I like your style. I respect your warrior spirit. Although you are not the champion anymore, I would like to fight you to test myself."
Check out Zhang Mingyang's comments below: