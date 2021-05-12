"That was funny" - Derrick Lewis reacts to Jake Paul's scuffle with Floyd Mayweather

Floyd Mayweather's physical altercation with Jake Paul has drawn a hilarious reaction from UFC heavyweight Derrick Lewis. The Houston native was amused by what went down at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens last Thursday.

In a recent interview with The Schmo, Derrick Lewis concurred with Mayweather's decision to create a ruckus after Jake Paul tried to run with the 50-0 boxer's cap. Furthermore, "The Black Beast" also mocked "Money's" new bearded look, remarking that the former Olympian looked like Bozo the clown.

"Hey, I gotcha hat. That was funny," chuckled Derrick Lewis. " I would probably make a scene like Floyd Mayweather. Especially if I didn't shave. If I go a whole week without shaving, then I look like bozo the clown while doing interviews."

A physical altercation ensued after Jake Paul took off Floyd Mayweather's cap and yelled: "Gotcha hat!". An enraged Mayweather, along with his entourage, chased "The Problem Child" and reportedly threw blows in the 24-year-old's face.

Jake Paul snatched Floyd Mayweather's hat after they came face-to-face 😳⁰⁰(via @ShowtimeBoxing)pic.twitter.com/wKGtatIdOC — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) May 6, 2021

Jake Paul has reportedly been banned from entering the Hard Rock Stadium on June 6th. The news was first broken by Logan Paul via an Instagram story, where 'The Maverick' told fans about Jake's ban from attending the exhibition bout.

"That's fine brother, I'll buy the fight, I don't care," stated Jake Paul on his reported ban.

honestly have had 3 easy fights as a pro so been itching for some real action



1 of Floyd’s 30 bodyguards got a clean shot on me in the eye



RESPECT!!😂📈 — GOTCHA HAT (@jakepaul) May 6, 2021

Derrick Lewis predicts the winner of Stipe Miocic vs Jon Jones

After months spent in contract negotiations for a mega-clash between Jon Jones and Francis Ngannou, it appears the promotion has finally moved on from the highly-anticipated match-up.

Dana White recently stated that the UFC brass were targeting Francis Ngannou vs Derrick Lewis 2 for summer 2021. White also added that Stipe Miocic could possibly be the heavyweight fighter to welcome Jon Jones into the 265-lbs bracket.

Speaking with sports journalist Helen Yee, Derrick Lewis gave his pick for the speculated match-up:

"I believe that's a real good matchup for Jones. I believe that's more of a easier matchup for Jones than me or Franics [Ngannou]...I believe Jon would beat Stipe," said Derrick Lewis.