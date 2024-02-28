"That is his happy face" - Fans react to Alex Pereira's stoicism after hilarious encounter with UFC welterweight in traditional Mexican attire

Alex Pereira was recently involved in a rib-tickling interaction with another UFC athlete. For his part, Pereira offered a seemingly impassive response, which, in turn, has elicited funny reactions from the MMA community.

A former UFC middleweight champion and the reigning UFC light heavyweight champion, Pereira has garnered a reputation for his stoic facial expressions. Concurrently, 'Poatan' is known for his exceptional sense of humor, taking jokes regarding his stoic expressions in his stride.

Additionally, the former two-weight Glory kickboxing champion has partaken in multiple skits. He often engages in self-deprecatory comedy, including jokes about his stoicism.

On that note, a video featuring Brazil's Pereira and American UFC welterweight Rowe has piqued interest in the MMA dominion. Donning a traditional Mexican attire, Rowe excitedly greeted and hugged 'Poatan'.

Rowe then placed his sombrero, a traditional Mexican hat, on Pereira's head. Meanwhile, the Brazilian MMA stalwart adopted an imperturbable look on his face.

Watch the video below:

Expand Tweet

MMA fans have now chimed in, jesting about Pereira's unemotional demeanor. One X user tweeted the stoic meme emojis, signifying the Easter Island 'moai,' as 'Poatan's' stoic face has often been lightheartedly likened to the statues.

Some fans jokingly highlighted that Pereira's expressions during his meeting with Rowe indicated his happiness. One fan suggested that the UFC star had the same expression when his sons were born.

Furthermore, one X user speculated that perhaps another hug from Rowe would've led to Pereira knocking him out. Another X user screenshotted an image of 'Poatan' sporting the sombrero.

Moreover, a netizen indicated that the video was funnier, considering the fact that Pereira and Rowe have previously trained together. One fan tweeted:

"That is his happy face"

Expand Tweet

Check out the screenshots of a few fan reactions below:

Screenshots of fan reactions

Alex Pereira eyes quick turnaround after UFC 300 clash against Jamahal Hill

Presently, Alex Pereira is scheduled to defend his UFC light heavyweight championship against former UFC light heavyweight champion Jamahal Hill. Pereira's much-awaited title showdown against 'Sweet Dreams' will headline the landmark UFC 300 event at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, USA, on April 13, 2024.

Expand Tweet

In a recent video posted to his YouTube channel, Alex Pereira predicted a victory at UFC 300. 'Poatan' opined that he'll then make a quick turnaround and compete at UFC 301 at the RioArena in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, on May 3, 2024.

Communicating via his translator, Pereira implied that he'd competed in multiple fights in quick succession in kickboxing and would like to do the same in MMA at UFC 300 and UFC 301. Eyeing a match in his native Brazil, 'Poatan' stated:

"[Alex] always spoke that he wants to defend the belt in a very fast pace. Now this would be the opportunity, with the cards being so close to each other, for him to be able to defend at UFC 300 and maybe in Rio [at UFC 301]."

Check out Alex Pereira's comments below (8:18):