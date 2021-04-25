"That kick, though!" - The wholesome moment teammates Kamaru Usman and Rose Namajunas celebrated a triumphant UFC 261.

Kamaru Usman and Rose Namajunas took home stunning knockout victories at UFC 261.

Both fighters train with renowned boxing and MMA coach Trevor Wittman. Following the events of UFC 261, Usman and Namajunas shared a lovely moment backstage to celebrate their respective victories of the night.

The two teammates were seen hugging each other, with Rose Namajunas still wearing her UFC strawweight belt around her waist. Kamaru Usman was heard saying "That kick, though!", alluding to the brutal head kick that Namajunas landed on Zhang Weili to knock her out and win the title.

Rose Namajunas responded with laughter, followed by a quick wave at Usman's daughter Samirah, who was present during the exchange.

Here is the video of the head kick knockout that Kamaru Usman was talking about:

MY GOODNESS! 👀



Rose Namajunas (+170) knocks out Weili Zhang to win the UFC Strawweight Championship! 🦶#UFC261 pic.twitter.com/XC1Qn8e07U — FOX Bet (@FOXBet) April 25, 2021

Ahead of the UFC 261 pay-per-view event, Trevor Wittman appeared on the first episode of the vlog series, UFC Embedded, and talked about the two championship fights on the card featuring two of his top fighters. In the episode, we see Kamaru Usman having a chat with Rose Namajunas. Justin Gaethje, who is also a student of Wittman, makes an appearance during their training session as well.

Catch the episode below:

Knockout victories for Kamaru Usman and Rose Namajunas

As the UFC welcomed back a live audience for the first time since March last year, a crowd of more than 15,000 at the VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena witnessed Rose Namajunas dethrone Zhang Weili to become the new and second-time UFC women's strawweight champion. She made history by becoming the only female fighter to have lost and regained a title in the same division. 'Thug' Rose is also the youngest UFC champion at the moment and the only one under the age of 30.

Rose Namajunas started measuring up her opponent from the outside as she locked horns with Zhang Weili in the co-main event of UFC 261. However, the action did not continue for long as Namajunas landed a solid left high kick to the head of Weili and dropped her to the mat. 'Thug' Rose followed up with some ground-and-pound, and the referee stopped the fight at the 1:18 mark of the first round.

Kamaru Usman took a while longer than his teammate to finish the job, but he did it with style. At 1:02 in the second round of the main event, referee Herb Dean had to step in and stop the fight as Kamaru Usman knocked Jorge Masvidal out cold with a massive right hand followed by some hammer fists on the ground.

KAMARU USMAN JUST SENT JORGE MASVIDAL TO THE SHADOW REALM. #UFC261 @SpinninBackfist



pic.twitter.com/6ahbmjl4Ys — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) April 25, 2021

Kamaru Usman is now 14-0 in the UFC and his current streak is the second-longest in the promotion, right behind Anderson Silva's 16 wins in a row.

