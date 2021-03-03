'That logic is unhelpful to the sport' - Chael Sonnen finds a flaw in Dustin Poirier's criticism of Conor McGregor

Chael Sonnen does not agree with Dustin Poirier's opinion of Conor McGregor. During his appearance on The Joe Rogan Experience, The Diamond had shot down the idea of having a trilogy fight against Conor McGregor for the lightweight title, citing McGregor's lack of activity and recent record at lightweight (0-2). Chael Sonnen took to his YouTube channel to share his thoughts on Poirier's assessment of The Notorious One. Sonnen believes that Conor McGregor is still among the top lightweights and argued that the outcome of fights should not be the only criteria to determine a fighter's place in the title picture.

"I think if anybody has the right to an opinion of what's going on at 155lb, it's Dustin Poirier. But that logic is unhelpful to the sport. That's the kind of logic that gets us logjammed where guys don't want to go out and fight other guys... Conor McGregor became the first and the only athlete in history prior to or since to win a round (against Khabib Nurmagomedov). That doesn't matter? Is it only the outcome?" Chael Sonnen asked.

Dustin Poirier defeated Conor McGregor via second-round TKO in the much-anticipated rematch at UFC 257 in January 2021. Both fighters have shown keen interest in a trilogy fight since the showdown. Champion Khabib Nurmagomedov's retirement has put Dustin Poirier at the absolute forefront of the title picture and speculation is rife about the potential trilogy fight between Poirier and McGregor happening for the title.

'I would be bothered if Dustin Poirier fights one single time more and the belt isn't up' - Chael Sonnen

Dustin Poirier and Charles Oliveira have emerged as clear top contenders for the lightweight title after a long churning-out process. But given the fact that Poirier and McGregor want to complete the trilogy and it is a prospect that carries more weight from a financial standpoint, it is more likely the pair will end up fighting next. Chael Sonnen believes that Dustin Poirier should not be competing in another non-title fight given what he has achieved in his career so far. Irrespective of whether Conor McGregor should be in a title bout or not, if Poirier is going to fight McGregor next, Sonnen believes the belt should be up for grabs.

"Dustin Poirier for sure should be fighting for the belt. So if Conor is going to fight Dustin we can't have it both ways... I would be bothered if Dustin Poirier fights one single time more and a belt isn't up. Because Dustin deserves it," Chael Sonnen said.