"That’s alcohol x Xanax", " What a bully!" - Fans react as comedian DefNoodles claims UFC star Jon Jones heckled him during live standup set

MMA fans registered their disapproval as a video of Jon Jones allegedly heckling stand-up comedian Def Noodles recently went viral.

On Feb. 9, 2024, Dennis Feitosa AKA Def Noodles posted a video from Los Angeles Comedy Club on YouTube. The comedian can be seen interacting with a person in the audience and claimed that the person, who appeared to be under the influence, was Jones.

As the comedian got hold of the mic to present his act, he and the person alleged to be Jones had a witty interaction with awkward bits. When Feitosa urged everyone to hug the person before leaving. He replied:

“I’m more like the type to put my finger in your b***hole. That’s how we get down. That’s how we say I love you.”

Watch the video below (2:33):

Although the identity of the person cannot be confirmed, the person (at the 2:00 mark of the video) claimed that he was from Rochester, New York and now lives in Albuquerque, New Mexico. Both happen to be the places where Jones has lived, which anecdotally suggests it might be the UFC champion in the video.

A clip from Def Noodles’ video was recently posted on @DovySimuMMA X and fans took to the comments section to share their thoughts on the situation:

Fan reactions

Jon Jones is widely regarded as one of the greatest fighters in MMA history. However, he has had several run-ins with the law which have imparted a grey shade to his character.

After dominating the light heavyweight division, he captured the vacant heavyweight title by defeating former interim champion Ciryl Gane at UFC 285. The 36-year-old was expected to defend the title against Stipe Miocic in Nov. 2023. However, a training injury forced him out of the fight.

The UFC has not been able to finalize the main event for the milestone UFC 300 event so far. Jones recently claimed that the UFC approached him to inquire if he could fight on the card although he is still recovering from the injury.