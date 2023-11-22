"That's what built a $10 billion brand"- Patrick Bet-David applauds Dana White for defying political censorship amidst UFC Peloton bikes ban

Patrick Bet-David has lauded Dana White for seemingly defying political censorship after the UFC CEO's recent comments regarding the Peloton bike brand.

White rose to prominence as an entrepreneur soon after he commenced serving as the organization's president in 2001. The American fight promoter eventually turned the UFC into a reputable global brand worth over $10 billion. The UFC is now owned by US media conglomerate Endeavor, and White currently serves as the CEO.

Earlier this month (November 2023), the 54-year-old appeared on comedian Theo Von's podcast, wherein the duo notably discussed political censorship and free speech. White indicated that a high-profile UFC sponsor had asked him to take down a social media post where he'd expressed his support for former US President Donald Trump.

Dana White revealed that he lambasted the sponsor and implied that no one has the right to tell him which politician to vote for and what political ideology to follow.

Similarly, Theo Von claimed that one of his podcast's sponsors, US-based exercise equipment and media company Peloton, told him they wouldn't advertise their brand on a YouTube video on Von's channel because the video featured polarizing politician Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

Dana White criticized Peloton and seemed to tell his team that all Peloton bikes in UFC gyms must be promptly removed.

On the PBD podcast, Iran-born US entrepreneur Patrick Bet-David addressed White's banning Peloton bikes from UFC gyms. The ardent MMA fan unraveled an anecdote from his own life. 'PBD' recalled that he and his business partner, who spearheaded an insurance company, had agreed to pay to procure a particular software product/service from a software company.

However, the deal almost fell apart because the software company asked them to advertise their software products/services for free to a few other insurance companies. 'PBD' refused and countered by saying that he'd advertise the software company only if they provided his (PBD's) company with their software services for free.

Patrick Bet-David insinuated that the software company eventually agreed to his demands and even invested in his insurance company. He explained:

"By the way, you know what happened? We made him a ton of money with the investment, and his software, and his company. Company ended up exploding for them."

Bet-David drew parallels between himself and Dana White, indicating that both of them refuse to compromise on their respective business and political codes, even if that means losing sponsors. Lauding White for taking a stand against Peloton, 'PBD' said:

"Sometimes, you think that Dana just started being like this when he made money. But a guy like Dana, I promise you, Dana's been like this since he was 16 years old in the streets of Boston. Dana was like that pushing his weight around, saying, 'I'm not going to stand up for this,' when he lost a lot of things."

He added:

"And Dana having a position like this, I guarantee you it's cost him a couple relationships. I guarantee you! But that's exactly what built a 10-billion-dollar brand. You've gotta tip your [hat]."

Watch Bet-David discuss the topic at 6:40 in the video below:

Dana White vs. Peloton bikes: Revisiting the UFC CEO's remarks regarding the brand

During his conversation with Theo Von, UFC head honcho Dana White reiterated his support for US politician and fellow business tycoon Donald Trump. Furthermore, the UFC CEO opined that the Peloton company was wrong in trying to punish Von for hosting 2024 US Presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. on his podcast.

Dana White jibed at Peloton by putting forth a rhetorical question, asking whether the brand sells stationary exercise bikes. On that note, the 54-year-old pointed out that it's odd for a brand of that ilk to have a problem with a politician like Kennedy Jr. appearing on Von's podcast. White said:

"Peloton, what do they sell, stationary bikes? Peloton sells stationary bikes and they have a problem with Robert f****ng Kennedy... Calling and bi**hing about Robert Kennedy... We're getting rid of the Pelotons. Pelotons are out of the gym. My guys are going to take the Pelotons out of the gym today. We're getting rid of them."

Watch Dana White's assessment below (45:00):