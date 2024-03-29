"That’s funny sh*t bro!" - Israel Adesanya and fans crack up at Jamahal Hill's hilarious UFC 300 leg kick skit for Alex Pereira fight

Jamahal Hill's recent side-splitting leg kick skit ahead of his UFC 300 clash with Alex Pereira left Israel Adesanya and fans in splits.

Hill is preparing to take on the reigning UFC light heavyweight champion in the headline bout of the landmark pay-per-view event scheduled for April 13 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

'Sweet Dreams' recently took to social media to share a parody video poking fun at the build-up around the Brazilian's devastating leg kicks, renowned for their ability to neutralize opponents. In the amusing skit, the American enacted the scenario of Pereira's leg kicks causing chaos at UFC 300.

Initially evading the kicks in the first half of the video, Hill then hilariously switched perspectives to show "how it's really going to go" when he counters those leg kicks.

Check out Jamahal Hill's post below:

The MMA community responded to Hill's comedic sketch with a plethora of hilarious reactions.

'The Last Stylebender' wrote:

"F**k, that’s funny sh*t bro!!! But nah, just punch him bro."

BKFC fighter Mike Perry wrote:

"Why are both of you making these jokes."

Check out some more reactions below:

"Sweet dreams undefeated w the TikToks bro is hella funny."

"Must be stepping for Jesus."

'Sweet Dreams' is striving to recapture the title he once held. He secured victory over Pereira’s mentor, Glover Teixeira, at UFC 283 in January 2023 to claim the vacant light heavyweight strap previously held by Jiri Prochazka, who had to relinquish it due to injury.

However, Hill had to forfeit the championship last July after tearing his Achilles tendon during a basketball game.

Jamahal Hill calls out MMA community's alleged favoritism towards Alex Pereira before UFC 300 matchup

Jamahal Hill has recently voiced strong criticism against the MMA community, accusing them of showing bias towards Alex Pereira in anticipation of their showdown at UFC 300.

'Poatan' shines as one of the most adored fighters in the UFC. Despite participating in just seven bouts within the MMA promotion, Pereira has amassed a significant fan base, notwithstanding his lack of fluency in English.

Considering Pereira's significant following, it's clear that many fans are favoring him to triumph over 'Sweet Dreams'. Hill, however, perceives a disparity in the support and standards by which he and his potential are being assessed within the MMA community leading up to UFC 300.

Hill recently turned to X and wrote:

"Alex: I’m going to beat Jamahal so easy/clean, I’ll fight another top contender another three weeks later. MMA Community: He’s a beast, I believe he can do it, dudes special, f**k love it! Me: I’m better than Alex. MMA Community: You're too confident, you're delusional, you're unlikeable."

Check out Jamahal Hill's post below:

