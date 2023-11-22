"That’s a good target” - Dan Hooker already has his return date in mind following injury that forced him out of Bobby Green clash 

Dan Hooker and Bobby Green were scheduled to meet in a five-round co-main event at UFC Austin next weekend in a much-anticipated clash. Both men are known for their exciting striking styles and have put on countless Fight of the Night contenders.

However, disaster struck for 'The Hangman' as he re-injured the arm he broke during his previous fight against Jalin Turner at UFC 290 in July in preparation for his fight with Green.

According to Hooker, he attempted to block a kick during sparring, which connected with his arm and broke a bone.

Dan Hooker was recently interviewed by Submission Radio, where he shared the news of his injury. The lightweight also stated that he was unsure if the bone had fractured in the same place again or if the fracture had occurred elsewhere.

'The Hangman' also shared his potential return date, eyeing up what would be an epic return at the much-awaited UFC 300 card, likely set for April 2024. Hooker said this:

"I'll be back. UFC 300 is in five months, that's a good target... UFC 300 in five months, speaking with the surgeon, that's a comfortable target for three months of rehab and a training camp. So onto the future."

Watch the video below from 5:40:

Dan Hooker explains why he changed his attitude towards a five-round fight with Bobby Green

Dan Hooker and Bobby Green were announced as the UFC Austin co-main event last month. However, their fight had a special twist, as it was scheduled for five rounds as opposed to three.

The UFC usually only schedules a five-round fight for title fights and main events, and following reports that Hooker vs. Green would be a 25-minute affair, 'The Hangman' shared his displeasure about the length of the fight.

Hooker recently appeared on the Submission Radio show, where he shared the news of his broken arm, which had forced him to withdraw from UFC Austin. He also explained that even though he was initially frustrated with the idea of a five-round co-main event, the idea grew on him as the fight camp progressed,

Dan Hooker said this:

"At the time it was announced I wasn't fit, I was like, 'Ahh, five [rounds]. I can't really be bothered doing five.' But then as I got fit, I was like, I'll do ten. So the last couple of weeks I was looking forward to getting out there for five." [10:28-10:44 in the aforementioned interview]