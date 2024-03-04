Michael Page recently opened up about his highly anticipated UFC debut and detailed how he plans to approach his bout against Kevin Holland.

After making a name for himself as an entertaining knockout artist in Bellator, 'MVP' will finally step into the octagon at UFC 299 in Miami, Florida this Saturday. While speaking to journalist Chamatkar Sandu, the Englishman detailed his strategy for the 'Contender Series' alum. He believes it will be a mental battle and noted that he will be calm and calculated with his strikes.

"[The fight with Kevin Holland] It's gonna be a little bit of fun, little bit of hazing back-and-forth, landing shots, figuring each other out not only physically but psychologically as well. That kind of playing cat and mouse until I figure out, 'Ahh, I've locked in all the little strings that I attach', and I figure out what pulls you...I figure out how to pull you left, pull you right, how to push you back."

It will be interesting to see whether Michael Page will be able to replicate the success he had in Bellator and kick off his UFC tenure with a bang this Saturday.

Michael Page expresses gratitude toward Kevin Holland for accepting UFC 299 bout

Michael Page opened up about how his UFC debut against Kevin Holland came together and expressed his gratitude to the 'Contender Series' alum for offering to be his first opponent inside the octagon.

During the aforementioned interview, 'MVP' brought up that there could have been some hesitation with other top welterweights because of the risk of losing their spot in the rankings:

"He's [Kevin Holland] that kind of guy and I respect him for it. Because I know there's going to be people not in the sense that they're scared of me, but I'm a bit of a wild card. It's like, 'Yeah, let me wait and see how he gets dealt with first'...But yeah, Kevin Holland is not about that. He's like, 'Yeah, I'm first in line. I'm definitely happy to do that.'"

