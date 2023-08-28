"That's why I love him" - Max Holloway reveals how The Korean Zombie kept shocking him during their fight

Max Holloway had lots of praises for The Korean Zombie following their iconic fight last weekend.

Chan Sung Jung, who is better known by his UFC moniker 'The Korean Zombie,' fought Max Holloway at UFC Singapore in what ultimately ended up being his retirement fight. The South Korean took on another legend of the game in Holloway. Following the fight, Holloway praised Sung for his heart and for never giving up:

"Legend, the dude's a Zombie. I hit him in the second, I thought I had him out he kept coming back and I was like, 'oh my gosh what's going on', and next thing I know he's in the third round. And then I hit him with that in the third round and I got him but he got up pretty fast too after that"

He added:

"He never ever wanted to die on his shield he's always (wanted to) die on his sword and that's why people love The Korean Zombie. That's why i love him."

Max Holloway and The Korean Zombie put on a fitting fight for the South Korean's last fight. 'The Korean Zombie' was right on brand, and never stopped coming at Holloway despite getting stunned multiple times throughout the fight.

Expand Tweet

Take a look at the video (Quotes from 0:55 onwards):

Max Holloway explains how it was 'kill or be killed' going into the third round

Max Holloway knew that he was getting into a slugfest as soon as he signed to fight 'The Korean Zombie.' During the post-fight press conference, Holloway was asked if 'Zombie' made a mistake by trying to strike with him in the third round. The American replied by saying:

"No, I think he knew exactly what had to be done. I think he knew what the job was, it was kill or be killed. And I was just lucky that I was on top of the other side of it. You know, we both threw right hands, mine just landed a tad quicker."

Take a look at the tweet:

Expand Tweet

The American spoke about how if 'The Korean Zombie's' right hand would have landed, anything could have happened and he could've been the one on the canvas. However, he believes he hurt the South Korean good in the second round which helped him put his opponent away in the third round.