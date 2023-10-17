"That's not on Logan or Misfits" - Ariel Helwani steamrolls Dillon Danis and Tommy Fury for post-fight tantrums

Ariel Helwani has seemingly criticized Dillon Danis and Tommy Fury for their reactions in the aftermath of their respective fights at the Misfits-DAZN boxing event on Saturday (October 14, 2023).

The Dillon Danis fight saw Logan Paul outwork him and beat the BJJ star via DQ (Disqualification). 'El Jefe' refused to strike with Paul, laid on the ground on one instance, tried a takedown, and attempted a guillotine choke too. Danis ultimately incited a mass brawl leading to the DQ verdict.

In the latest edition of The MMA Hour, DAZN interviewer and commentator Ariel Helwani lambasted Dillon Danis. The MMA journalist insinuated that he and many others predicted that Danis would likely pull out of the Paul matchup akin to how he did from the KSI fight.

He credited Danis for fighting Paul in front of the biggest audience in attendance he (Danis) has ever performed for. However, he noted that the BJJ athlete didn't even try to box Paul and instead pursued a viral moment a la Nate Diaz.

He opined that Dillon Danis was simply avoiding a KO as he feared getting embarrassed after his relentless trash talk in the fight buildup. Moreover, he pointed out that after the fight, Danis claimed that he wasn't a boxer, didn't even have a boxing coach, and would beat Paul in "a real fight."

Sounding off on Danis for his purported excuses, Helwani stated:

"It just became hard to watch because if you're going to talk all that sh**, and really not engage, and then do that, and then afterwards claim, 'Hey, I'm just a Jiu-Jitsu guy. I don't have a coach. I don't have any formal boxing training, and I'll beat you in a real fight.' It's like, man, you knew this fight was coming. I had heard about this fight since May. Why don't you have a coach? That's on you. That's not on Logan or Misfits or anyone else."

He added:

"You could have been training the last few months. You were supposed to be training for KSI. Why didn't you throw a punch? Why didn't you take a chance? Why didn't you go to the body? Why didn't you do something? Why didn't you throw a jab? He was throwing like, spinning, half-spinning back-fists. So, it's hard for me to feel bad." [*Comments at the 1:08-minute mark of The MMA Hour video]

Catch Helwani's comments below:

Ariel Helwani's criticism of Dillon Danis runs parallel with his analysis of Tommy Fury's post-fight behavior

Similar to how he lambasted Dillon Danis' post-fight behavior, Ariel Helwani also took aim at Tommy Fury's post-fight emotional outburst. On The MMA Hour, Helwani indicated that he holds Fury -- who hails from the famed Fury boxing family -- to a much higher standard than a YouTuber/boxer like KSI.

Ariel Helwani explained that Tommy Fury repeatedly downplayed KSI's boxing skills heading into the fight. He implied that 'TNT' led everyone to believe that he'd dominantly knock KSI out, only to secure a razor-close majority decision (later rectified to unanimous decision) win. Reprimanding Fury for crying after being announced as the winner, Helwani said:

"Let's not forget. He [Fury] said to us repeatedly, including on this show on Wednesday, including on Thursday, including on Friday, 'A decision isn't enough. I have to stop this guy [KSI]. And if I get a decision, that, to me, is a loss.' And then, when you get a decision, a very close one to boot, you're crying like you just won the heavyweight title. That's bizarre to me." [*Comments at the 3:43-minute mark of The MMA Hour video]