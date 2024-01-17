“That’s my party trick” - Dan Hooker reflects on viral footage of him choking radio host unconscious

Dan Hooker has shared a light hearted reflection of the viral incident that saw him choke a radio host from The Morning Rumble unconscious.

During one of his previous appearances, 'The Hangman' had put one of the shows hosts in a guillotine choke. But in his December return to the show, he applied a triangle choke that put one of the members of the show out cold.

The footage caused a stir amonst fans, who were somewhat stunned by the footage.

The Kiwi spoke about the incident during a recent episode of Pub Talk with MMA journalist Oscar Willis, and said this:

"That's the third time he asked me. That's the third time you say [that] you're sweet. I would have done it the second time, but the angle wasn't on. I got the bite but it just didn't feel right."

Dan Hooker continued:

"But on the third one I was like, 'We're good.' Could feel the bite was [on].... It was the perfect amount of out [cold]... That's my party trick. It was just the amount of out where he's not like all the way out where everyone starts to get worried."

Listen to Dan Hooker's comments below from 21:00:

Dan Hooker shares thoughts on Alexander Volkanovski possibly returning to MMA too soon after KO

Alexander Volkanovski took on Islam Makhachev in a much anticipated rematch at UFC 294. 'The Great' took the fight on short notice after Charles Oliveira, the original opponent, pulled out due to a nasty cut above his eye he received in training.

But unlike their first fight at UFC 284, which was a competitive war for all five rounds, the rematch ended in convincing fashion. Makhachev landed a head kick that almost knocked Volkanovski out cold, before finishing the fight with ground-and-pound.

There are concerns that 'The Great' is returning to defend his featherweight throne too soon after suffering a KO defeat. He lost to Makhachev in October 2023 and will now face Ilia Topuria at UFC 298 in February.

Dan Hooker, a teammate of Volkanovski, recently shared his thoughts on the concerns about the featherweight champion returning too soon. 'The Hangman' said this in the interview with Willis:

"He always does his best when he's got a chip on his shoulder, or he's got something to prove. Which I feel like does [have] in this fight... He's got a smart team of people around him. He works with some of the best concussion specialists, I'm sure he didn't take this fight with any 'maybes.'"