"That’s pretty f**king bada*s - Fans react as Alex Pereira wraps Karate Combat belt around sister Aline's waist

On Saturday night, at Karate Combat 56, former UFC two-division champion Alex Pereira's sister, Aline Pereira, defeated Fani Peloumpi by unanimous decision of the referees to claim the Karate Combat women's flyweight title.Check out the post below: View this post on Instagram Instagram PostAfter Aline added another feather to her cap, 'Poatan,' who was in attendance to witness the match, wrapped the Karate Combat belt around her waist and joined her in the post-fight celebration. This event sparked reactions from fans.Happy Punch On X shared the clip of Pereira wrapping the strap around Aline's waist:&quot;Alex Pereira just got to wrap the Karate Combat belt around his sister Aline ❤️&quot;Check out the original post below:Fans reacted to the clip. A user wrote:&quot;That’s pretty fu*king bad*ss&quot;Few others commented:&quot;I just watched that sh*t live, she fights like her brother. Ice cold and calculated 😤&quot;&quot;She should come to the UFC&quot;&quot;He handed her gold like it runs in the bloodline 🥇&quot;&quot;Alex Pereira's aura loss needs to be studied man, like genuinely no one in the MMA community fu*ks with him ever since Ankalaev outclassed him🤦‍♂️&quot;Check out a few more reactions below:Fan comments. [Screenshots courtesy: @HappyPunch on X]'Poatan' has been inactive after his title loss to Magomed Ankalaev earlier this year at UFC 313 by unanimous decision. Although there were talks of an immediate rematch, he has not shown an urgency, leaving Ankalaev frustrated. The newly minted UFC light heavyweight kingpin has also mocked Pereira several times; however, the Brazilian wants to commit to a rematch when he is ready.Meanwhile, there have been speculations about Pereira moving to heavyweight and fighting former UFC champion Jon Jones, who most recently retired but later joined the testing pool for the potential UFC White House event in 2026.The UFC, however, has not announced Pereira's next bout to date.