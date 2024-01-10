"That's a solid comeback to be fair" - Fans react to ongoing beef between MMA Guru and undefeated UFC fighter

The ongoing social media feud between UFC flyweight contender Muhammad Mokaev and YouTuber MMA Guru seems to be heating up.

MMA Guru is known for sharing his unfiltered opinions on UFC fighters and the current affairs in the sport. Although many people deem the content controversial, he has garnered a loyal fan base in the MMA community. On the flip side, the YouTuber has made quite a few enemies as well.

A few days ago, Mokaev criticized MMA Guru in an X post and thus started the one-upping social media game that internet users seem to be enjoying a lot. For context, MMA Guru responded to Mokaev’s initial X post with a photoshopped image showing UFC flyweight Manel Kape knocking down Mokaev in a UFC fight.

In response, the undefeated fighter mocked him for involving a third man in the feud and it led to a back-and-forth between the duo and a Mokaev fan.

Mokaev commented:

“Grown-up man, bringing another man to the convo. P****.”

MMA Guru replied:

“I wish I could call you a grown man, top 10 UFC flyweight starting beef on Twitter with a Youtuber. It's a shame too because you were my favorite inbred. Loved you in The Hills Have Eyes. #nevermeetyourheroes #youarefromwigan”

A snapshot of their exchange on X was reposted on @ToronoRapture's Reddit account:

MMA fans gave mixed reactions to the feud in the comments section of the post.

@ForrestHillDrive commented:

“That's a solid comeback to be fair."

@DuelPhilosopher1130 wrote:

"He looks kinda based here. Honestly, Mokaev got checked."

See more reactions below:

Fan reactions to the interaction

Muhammad Mokaev will fight at the inaugural UFC event in Saudi Arabia

The UFC’s mission to expand its global footprint is going strong and the promotion is headed to Saudi Arabia for a March event. Muhammad Mokaev will return to the octagon at the same event as he takes on No.7-ranked flyweight contender Alex Perez.

Mokaev is coming off a third-round submission victory over former title challenger Tim Elliott. The undefeated fighter is one of the most credentialled grapplers in the division and he is also skilled on the feet. Mokaev was recently seen training with former UFC bantamweight champion Petr Yan to improve his boxing skills.

Meanwhile, the fight will mark Perez’s first appearance since losing Alexandre Pantoja in July 2022.