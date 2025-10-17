"That Venn diagram is not a circle" - Ronda Rousey explains why Donald Trump connection didn't negatively affect Dana White unlike Elon Musk

Ronda Rousey has a perfect answer to why the UFC's business has remained unaffected, unlike Elon Musk's, who, much like UFC CEO Dana White, was one of Donald Trump's biggest endorsers during the 2024 U.S. presidential elections.To put things in context, Musk-led Tesla suffered major public backlash after the tech billionaire publicly endorsed Trump for the elections. In April, the company's stock prices plummeted amid global outrage over Musk's deepening ties with the Republican government.The turmoil didn't end there. According to a report by The Times of India, thousands of Tesla vehicles were torched as part of a global 'Tesla Takedown' movement. The company's perils only intensified as the businessman and the U.S. President engaged in a highly publicized war of words earlier this year.White, however, seems to have received the long end of the stick from his association with Trump. The UFC recently bagged a whopping $7.7 billion broadcast deal with Paramount+ and is set to conduct an event on the White House grounds next June.Speaking on The Breakfast Club, Rousey shared her take on why the UFC seems to be faring well, while Musk and Tesla appear to have been adversely affected due to their association with the politician:&quot;Probably because the people that he's [White] selling to is a very different group, you know what I mean? UFC fans and Tesla fans are, that venn diagram is not a circle.&quot;Check out Ronda Rousey's comments below:Ronda Rousey shuts down UFC White House return rumorsWith UFC White House confirmed for next year, Ronda Rousey's potential return has been one of the speculations the rumor mill has churned out. While 'Rowdy' has confirmed that she is not interested in stepping up for the event, it seems fans still haven't given up hope.Earlier this week on The Breakfast Club podcast, the women's MMA pioneer once again shot down rumors about her MMA return, reminding fight fans that she just had a baby a few months ago:&quot;It's so funny. I literally said that I wasn't [fighting on the White House card]. Yeah. They're like, 'That's exactly what you would say if you were,' but, I had a baby like nine months ago. I'm still walking it off, you know.&quot; [34:17 minutes into the Breakfast Club interview]